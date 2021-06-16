checkAd

Ameriprise Financial Earns 2021 Digital Wealth Management Impact Innovation Award for Digital Client Engagement from the Aite Group

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.06.2021, 17:15  |  30   |   |   

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE: AMP), a pioneer and longstanding leader in financial planning, today announced it has won a Digital Wealth Management Impact Innovation Award for Digital Client Engagement from the Aite Group, a global research and advisory firm. Aite Group’s annual award program honors wealth management firms that are advancing and leading the industry with innovative products, capabilities, or levels of automation. A panel of experts recognized Ameriprise for its Confident Retirement Virtual Experience, which received high marks for innovation and customer experience in the survey’s evaluation.

The Ameriprise Financial Confident Retirement Virtual Experience is an interactive online journey that connects investors with a team of remote, licensed Ameriprise Advisor Center financial advisors who help them build wealth, track their progress, and protect their finances over time. The experience caters to the preferences of investors who value virtual, flexible and affordable personalized advice to support their financial goals on the path to building wealth. All Ameriprise clients, including those who work with dedicated teams from the Ameriprise Advisor Center, can interact with their online goals from any device at any time and receive ongoing education and guidance from their advisors.

“We developed the Confident Retirement Virtual Experience as another way to bring our powerful advice capabilities to more investors across the country, and we’re honored that it has been recognized as best-in-class,” said Jamie Wanless, Senior Vice President of the Ameriprise Advisor Center. “Our continuous investments in technology enable us to deliver comprehensive and personalized advice through this compelling experience to each and every Ameriprise client, and help investors in every generation take control of their finances.”

The Confident Retirement Virtual Experience is guided by the firm’s proprietary Confident Retirement approach, which has helped millions of Ameriprise clients feel more confident about their financial future. With the expertise of their advisors and interactive online features, clients can gain a stronger understanding of their finances and work toward achieving their goals.

To try the Ameriprise Financial Confident Retirement Virtual Experience, visit https://www.ameriprise.com/wellness/, call the Ameriprise Advisor Center at 866-601-6480 or click here to make an appointment with a licensed Ameriprise financial advisor.

For additional information about Aite Group’s Digital Wealth Management Impact Innovation Awards, please contact pr@aitegroup.com.

About Ameriprise Financial

At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With extensive asset management, advisory and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors’ financial needs. For more information, or to find an Ameriprise financial advisor, visit ameriprise.com.

Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc. Member FINRA and SIPC.

2021 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. All rights reserved.

Ameriprise Financial Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ameriprise Financial Earns 2021 Digital Wealth Management Impact Innovation Award for Digital Client Engagement from the Aite Group Ameriprise Financial (NYSE: AMP), a pioneer and longstanding leader in financial planning, today announced it has won a Digital Wealth Management Impact Innovation Award for Digital Client Engagement from the Aite Group, a global research and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Elanco Announces Agreement to Acquire Kindred Biosciences
Amcor Sees U.S. Plastics Pact Roadmap Launch as Opportunity to Drive Circular Economy Progress
Gartner Announces Upsizing and Pricing of its $600 Million 3.625% Senior Notes due 2029
Carbios Awarded as Technology Pioneer by World Economic Forum
Three Powerhouse Women to be Nominated to Doma Board; Expects to Add Facebook’s Chief Diversity ...
New Slack Research Shows How Companies Can Win the War for Talent in the Post-Pandemic World
DKNG BREAKING INVESTOR ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages DraftKings Inc. Investors With Losses Exceeding $100K to Inquire About ...
Wipro joins World Economic Forum’s Partnership for New Work Standards initiative
Salem Media Group Announces New Influencer Marketing Venture
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
OCUGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. on Behalf of Ocugen Stockholders and ...
Materialise Announces Proposed Public Offering of 4.0 Million American Depositary Shares (ADSs)
Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Almonty Industries Inc. Report of Voting Results
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.06.21
Ameriprise Financial Selected as Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union’s New Broker-Dealer
04.06.21
Ameriprise Offers Employees and Advisors Unique Ways to Give Back for its National Days of Service
02.06.21
Ameriprise Financial Applies for a State Industrial Bank Charter
19.05.21
Advisor Team Joins Ameriprise for Best-in-Class Technology Capabilities