Ameriprise Financial Earns 2021 Digital Wealth Management Impact Innovation Award for Digital Client Engagement from the Aite Group

The Ameriprise Financial Confident Retirement Virtual Experience is an interactive online journey that connects investors with a team of remote, licensed Ameriprise Advisor Center financial advisors who help them build wealth, track their progress, and protect their finances over time. The experience caters to the preferences of investors who value virtual, flexible and affordable personalized advice to support their financial goals on the path to building wealth. All Ameriprise clients, including those who work with dedicated teams from the Ameriprise Advisor Center, can interact with their online goals from any device at any time and receive ongoing education and guidance from their advisors.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE: AMP), a pioneer and longstanding leader in financial planning, today announced it has won a Digital Wealth Management Impact Innovation Award for Digital Client Engagement from the Aite Group, a global research and advisory firm. Aite Group’s annual award program honors wealth management firms that are advancing and leading the industry with innovative products, capabilities, or levels of automation. A panel of experts recognized Ameriprise for its Confident Retirement Virtual Experience, which received high marks for innovation and customer experience in the survey’s evaluation.

“We developed the Confident Retirement Virtual Experience as another way to bring our powerful advice capabilities to more investors across the country, and we’re honored that it has been recognized as best-in-class,” said Jamie Wanless, Senior Vice President of the Ameriprise Advisor Center. “Our continuous investments in technology enable us to deliver comprehensive and personalized advice through this compelling experience to each and every Ameriprise client, and help investors in every generation take control of their finances.”

The Confident Retirement Virtual Experience is guided by the firm’s proprietary Confident Retirement approach, which has helped millions of Ameriprise clients feel more confident about their financial future. With the expertise of their advisors and interactive online features, clients can gain a stronger understanding of their finances and work toward achieving their goals.

At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With extensive asset management, advisory and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors’ financial needs. For more information, or to find an Ameriprise financial advisor, visit ameriprise.com.

