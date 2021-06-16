checkAd

Walmart Provides Digital COVID-19 Vaccine Record

Walmart is empowering people with increased access to their health data through a free, secure digital wallet that they own and decide whether to use to share their health information, starting with the COVID-19 vaccine record. The offering provides individuals with an opportunity to securely store their COVID-19 vaccine record in their pharmacy account on Walmart.com or Samsclub.com. The vaccine record can be printed, saved on a device or shared, giving people the option to use their record however they want.

The vaccine record is a free digital version of the vaccine cards issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), including the individual’s name, date of birth, date of vaccination, vaccine manufacturer, vaccine lot number and location where they received the immunization, so people no longer have to worry about losing their paper copy. Walmart’s digital vaccine record is available to those age 18+ who received their COVID-19 vaccine at a Walmart or Sam’s Club pharmacy or a Walmart-run vaccine event.

Individuals can log into their Walmart or Sam’s Club account and request the vaccine record as a QR code in a few simple steps. The Walmart record is available now and Sam’s Club is expected to be available next week. Launching in the future will be additional functionality that will allow families to bundle their records and access records for those under age 18.

“We are committed to giving people convenient, secure access to their health data, starting with COVID-19 vaccine immunization records. Our tool gives individuals a safe method to privately keep track of this information on their smartphone or computer, while also encouraging them to take ownership of their health data by determining exactly where, when, or if they share their documentation,” said Dr. Cheryl Pegus, EVP, Walmart Health & Wellness.

Walmart uses the SMART Health Cards standard defined by the Vaccination Credential Initiative, which means the digital vaccine record can be safely and privately shared with other compatible services if someone chooses, following all HIPAA privacy guidelines. This includes Health Pass by CLEAR, a free, mobile experience within the CLEAR app and the free CommonPass and CommonHealth apps from The Common Project Foundation, a nonprofit public trust that builds technology for public good.

To learn more, please visit Walmart.com/digitalvaccinerecord or SamsClub.com/VaxRecord.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 220 million customers and members visit approximately 10,500 stores and clubs under 48 banners in 24 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2021 revenue of $559 billion, Walmart employs 2.2 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting https://corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at https://facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at https://twitter.com/walmart.

