Showhomes in Ambleton Set to Open Their Doors June 19, 2021

“We are really excited about this community and the new showhomes in Ambleton,” says Nina Wulder, Communications and Marketing Coordinator, Qualico Communities Calgary. “There has been such a high demand for homes in this community and we are thrilled to welcome the public to come view the homes and community in person.”

In lieu of an in-person event, starting on June 26 at 11:00am and for the next five Saturdays, Qualico Communities has partnered with Shaw Communications to host weekly virtual tours to be aired on the @qualicoyyc Facebook page. This event will allow viewers to tune in and comment on their favorite features of the homes to be entered to win a $100 VISA gift card.

“It is an exciting way for customers to view the homes in the community, and the virtual tours give each builder the opportunity to show their products, features, and promotions,” says Wulder. “It is also nice to have viewers engage in the post to talk about what they like about the homes.”

Shaw has also designed exclusive offers for home buyers in Ambleton, providing significant savings on Shaw’s best Internet, Wireless and TV products.

“Calgarians are more connected than ever before and as Western Canada’s leader in Gig-speed internet deployment, we understand how important it is for people to have access to ultrafast speeds and reliable in-home WiFi to fuel the bandwidth-intensive technology they use every day,” says Paul Deverell, President, Consumer, Shaw Communications. “We are proud to partner with Qualico to give homeowners access to Shaw’s best products at a great savings and help buyers enable their Smart Homes and get the most out of their connected technology so they can work, watch, game and stream with ease.”

Ambleton will feature Front Garage and Laned models immediately with Townhomes and Condos coming in phase two. Front Garage homes starting in the High $500’s from builders Shane Homes, Sterling Homes, and Trico Homes. Jayman BUILT and Broadview Homes are building the laned models, starting in the low $400’s.

Ambleton is Qualico Communities Calgary’s newest community adding to the almost 40 previously established and current communities in the Calgary Region. Ambleton comprises approximately 160 acres and once complete will have 8 phases and over 1200 single family homes. The community will feature 7.3 kms of pathways and 5 parks. Nestled in the heart of northwest Calgary and within walking distance to Evanston, this brand-new community will have all the important amenities like access to schools, daycares, medical services, parks, pathways, and retail. Residents can take pride in knowing that Qualico builds legacy communities that inspire pride, enrich lives and endure in value.

Contact: Nina Wulder, Communications & Marketing Coordinator Qualico Communities

403-212-6363/403-861-9233

nina.wulder@qualico.com

About Qualico

Qualico Communities has been in the home building and land development industry for 70 years and is based out of Winnipeg. Qualico has offices in Calgary, Surrey, Vancouver, Saskatoon, Regina, Fort McMurray, Edmonton, Dallas and Austin Texas. Qualico Communities is a company with philanthropic roots and supports many organizations and charities. Current active Qualico Communities include Ambleton, Evanston, Redstone, Crestmont West, Crestmont View, Harmony in Springbank, Rivercrest in Cochrane, Ravenswood in Airdrie and Dawson’s Landing in Chestermere.

Upcoming communities include Vermilion Hill in SW Calgary and Painted Sky in Langdon

About Shaw

Shaw is a leading Canadian connectivity company. The Wireline division consists of Consumer and Business services. Consumer serves residential customers with broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video and digital phone. Business provides business customers with Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services. The Wireless division provides wireless voice and LTE data services.

Shaw is traded on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges and is included in the S&P/TSX 60 Index (Symbol: TSX — SJR.B, SJR.PR.A, SJR.PR.B, NYSE — SJR, and TSXV — SJR.A). For more information, please visit www.shaw.ca