H2O Innovation Partners Up With the Musée de la Civilisation de Québec to Present the Oh shit! Exhibition

QUEBEC CITY, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSXV: HEO) – H2O Innovation Inc. (“H2O Innovation” or the “Corporation”) is proud to announce its participation as the main sponsor to the Oh shit! exhibition at the Musée de la Civilisation de Québec (Quebec City, Canada). The exhibition will take place from June 17, 2021 to March 26, 2023.

The Oh shit! exhibition, which focuses on feces, will help people better understand its social history, the issues at play and how it can be put to good use. H2O Innovation has decided to take advantage of this taboo subject to educate the population on the use of innovative technologies, allowing to recycle and reuse wastewater, “toilet-to-tap”, which are well known in the water industry but have not seen wide-scale global adoption. The Corporation will also put forward its expertise and achievements in this market.

“Toilet-to-tap has been taboo for too long; the exhibition will help change public perception and bring it in line with current technological realities. Almost 30% of the water intended for domestic use is dedicated to the toilet. Every day, a huge amount of water is used to transport the solids from the toilet to the sewage plant. We often forget that behind the simple action of flushing the toilet there is an entire infrastructure, know-how and technologies that treat this wastewater daily. For these reasons, I find it important to raise awareness among the population and industries to make better use of this vital resource: water. Today, several technologies are allowing us to do things differently and in a much more sustainable way”, stated Frédéric Dugré, President and CEO of H2O Innovation.

The Corporation has delivered over 25 water reuse systems since its inception. In 2008, it supplied the reverse osmosis system for the Orange County (California) advanced water reuse facility, which treats more than 100 MGD (378,540 m3/day). To date, this system is considered the world’s largest advanced water purification system for potable reuse. Thanks to its sustained growth and its numerous international expansion projects, H2O Innovation was crowned in 2020 Water Company of the Year, the highest distinction in the international water treatment industry; a first for a Canadian company!

About H2O Innovation 
Innovation is in our name, and it is what drives the organization. H2O Innovation is a complete water solutions company focused on providing best-in-class technologies and services to its customers. The Corporation’s activities rely on three pillars: i) Water Technologies & Services (WTS) applies membrane technologies and engineering expertise to deliver equipment and services to municipal and industrial water, wastewater, and water reuse customers, ii) Specialty Products (SP) is a set of businesses that manufacture and supply a complete line of specialty chemicals, consumables and engineered products for the global water treatment industry, and iii) Operation & Maintenance (O&M) provides contract operations and associated services for water and wastewater treatment systems. Through innovation, we strive to simplify water. For more information, visit www.h2oinnovation.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) nor the NYSE Euronext Growth Paris accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Source:
H2O Innovation Inc.
www.h2oinnovation.com

Contact:
Marc Blanchet
+1 418-688-0170
marc.blanchet@h2oinnovation.com





