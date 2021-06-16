heliosDX Partners with Verb to launch a National Sales Campaign Utilizing verbTEAMS and verbLIVE
ALPHARETTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / RushNet, Inc (OTC PINK:RSHN) ("RushNet") with merger/acquisition target heliosDX is pleased to announce the upcoming launch of their National Sales Campaign utilizing Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq:VERB) cutting edge interactive sales and marketing platform. (verbTEAMS and verbLIVE).
heliosDX is preparing to launch a national campaign to increase brand awareness and sales reach. verbTeams is the latest in technology that gives the power back to the company to increase sales, increase close ratios, reduce costs, and increase reach across the country. verbTeams allows heliosDX to have a virtual salesforce combined with our field salesforce at a fraction of the cost. This translates into increased revenues and profit margin for heliosDX. The last 18 months have changed the landscape within the Healthcare sector, and many other sectors. Access to clinics and visibility has become increasingly difficult. Verb provides a solution which allows companies to continue growing their sales while maintaining a personal touch. It is a logical adoption for heliosDX who has experienced outstanding growth the last two years.
We will also utilize verbLIVE to conduct live sales meetings as if we were standing in the practice. Ashley Sweat CEO of heliosDX, "believes this is a gamechanger within the healthcare sector". verbLIVE allows the sales rep to have a face-to-face sales call with the decisionmaker, and quickly and easily within the video make sales materials available without leaving the video. Quite literally it is equivalent to handing marketing materials to the decisionmaker as if you were there in person. heliosDX believes this interactive sales tool shortens the sales process which ties directly into revenue cycle management (RCM).
heliosDX just finalized their new sales and marketing video which will be utilized as the centerpiece within Verbs interactive technology for heliosDX.
About HeliosDx:
heliosDX is a National Clinical Reference Laboratory offering High-Complexity Urine Drug Testing (UDT), Behavioral Drug Testing, Allergy Droplet Cards, Oral Fluids, Infectious Disease (PCR), and NGS Genetic Testing. We are contracted in 44 of the lower 48 states and looking to expand our reach and capabilities. Always staying ahead of the curve, by continually investing in our infrastructure with the most efficient scientific proven instruments, and latest cutting-edge software for patient and physician satisfaction. This allows heliosDX to provide physicians fast and accurate reporting meeting and exceeding industry benchmarks. We excel in patient and client care through physician designed panels that aid in testing compliance and reporting education.
