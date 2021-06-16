heliosDX Partners with Verb to launch a National Sales Campaign Utilizing verbTEAMS and verbLIVE

ALPHARETTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / RushNet, Inc (OTC PINK:RSHN) ("RushNet") with merger/acquisition target heliosDX is pleased to announce the upcoming launch of their National Sales Campaign utilizing Verb Technology Company, Inc. …

ALPHARETTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / RushNet, Inc (OTC PINK:RSHN) ("RushNet") with merger/acquisition target heliosDX is pleased to announce the upcoming launch of their National Sales Campaign utilizing Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq:VERB) cutting edge interactive sales and marketing platform. (verbTEAMS and verbLIVE). heliosDX is preparing to launch a national campaign to increase brand awareness and sales reach. verbTeams is the latest in technology that gives the power back to the company to increase sales, increase close ratios, reduce costs, and increase reach across the country. verbTeams allows heliosDX to have a virtual salesforce combined with our field salesforce at a fraction of the cost. This translates into increased revenues and profit margin for heliosDX. The last 18 months have changed the landscape within the Healthcare sector, and many other sectors. Access to clinics and visibility has become increasingly difficult. Verb provides a solution which allows companies to continue growing their sales while maintaining a personal touch. It is a logical adoption for heliosDX who has experienced outstanding growth the last two years.