Guideline Raises $200M in Funding Led by General Atlantic to Fuel Growth of Comprehensive Retirement Plan Solutions

16.06.2021, 17:30  |  30   |   |   

Guideline, a leading provider of easy, affordable retirement plan solutions for small-and-medium-sized businesses (SMBs), today announced it has raised $200M in new funding led by General Atlantic, a leading global growth equity firm. Existing investors Generation Investment Management, Greyhound Capital, Felicis Ventures, Propel Ventures and others also participated. Guideline plans to use the funds to further scale its offering of full-service 401(k) plans, as well as introduce new retirement plan solution products.

Founded in 2015 by CEO, Kevin Busque, CPO, Jeremy Caballero, and CTO, Mike Nelson, Guideline's mission is to help everyone arrive at a safe, secure retirement, whether they are a small business owner, an employee or are self-employed. Guideline offers a full suite of support, spanning plan administration and employee onboarding, to compliance testing, government filing and recordkeeping. By leveraging fully-integrated technology to eliminate the barriers that often make retirement plans cost prohibitive for many SMBs and by automating processes within the 401(k) lifecycle for clients, Guideline is able to remove complicated and excessive hidden fees and prioritize participant savings.

Guideline is built on a differentiated and automated tech platform that offers a broad menu of self-service options for both employers and employees, which drives satisfaction among customers. To date, over 20,000 companies representing hundreds of thousands of participants have entrusted Guideline with managing their retirement plans, totaling more than $4.5 Billion in AUM. In addition to its offering of traditional 401(k) plans, Guideline supports self-employed individuals through Simplified Employee Pension Plan (SEP) IRAs. Guideline's platform ultimately helps to remove complexity and doubt from retirement planning, instead helping instill knowledge and clarity so people can invest in their financial future with confidence.

Kevin Busque, Co-founder and CEO of Guideline, said, “We founded Guideline with the mission to better serve small business owners and their employees by transforming access to retirement savings plans. We are proud of our significant growth over the past six years as we have worked to modernize a legacy component of the U.S. economic system and ensure retirement planning is accessible to all. We are excited to draw upon General Atlantic’s deep expertise at the intersection of technology and financial services as we continue to empower businesses and their employees to plan for the future.”

