DAVIDsTEA Obtains Sanction Order from the Québec Superior Court for CCAA Plan of Arrangement

As previously announced, the Plan of Arrangement was approved on June 11, 2021 by the creditors of DAVIDsTEA and of DAVIDsTEA (USA) Inc., respectively, and provides that DAVIDsTEA will distribute an aggregate amount of approximately CDN $18 million to its creditors and those of DAVIDsTEA (USA) Inc. in full and final settlement of all claims affected by the Plan of Arrangement.

MONTREAL, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DAVIDsTEA Inc. (Nasdaq: DTEA ) (“DAVIDsTEA” or the “Company”), a leading tea merchant in North America, is pleased to announce that it today obtained a sanction order (the “Sanction Order”) from the Québec Superior Court for its plan of arrangement (the “Plan of Arrangement”) under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (“CCAA”). As previously announced, DAVIDsTEA and DAVIDsTEA (USA) Inc., its wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary, will seek recognition of the Sanction Order from the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware under Chapter 15 of the United States Bankruptcy Code at a hearing scheduled for tomorrow, June 17, 2021.

PricewaterhouseCoopers is acting as Court-appointed Monitor in the CCAA proceedings. All documents relating to the CCAA proceedings are available at www.pwc.com/ca/davidstea. The Company will continue to provide updates throughout the CCAA restructuring process as events warrant.

DAVIDsTEA can provide no assurance that the sanction order for the Plan of Arrangement from the Québec Superior Court will be recognized by the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that express our opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans or assumptions regarding future events or future results and there are, or may be deemed to be, in this press release “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Act”). The following cautionary statements are being made pursuant to the provisions of the Act and with the intention of obtaining the benefits of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Act. These forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms “believes”, “expects”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “approximately”, “intends”, “plans”, “estimates” or “anticipates” or, in each case, their negatives or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts and include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, our proceedings under the CCAA, the COVID-19 pandemic, our strategy of transitioning to e-commerce and wholesale sales, future sales through our e-commerce and wholesale channels, future lease liabilities, our results of operations, financial condition, liquidity and prospects, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global macroeconomic environment, and our ability to avoid the delisting of the Company’s common stock by Nasdaq due to the restructuring or our inability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements.