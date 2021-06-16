checkAd

DAVIDsTEA Obtains Sanction Order from the Québec Superior Court for CCAA Plan of Arrangement

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.06.2021, 17:24  |  30   |   |   

MONTREAL, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DAVIDsTEA Inc. (Nasdaq:DTEA) (“DAVIDsTEA” or the “Company”), a leading tea merchant in North America, is pleased to announce that it today obtained a sanction order (the “Sanction Order”) from the Québec Superior Court for its plan of arrangement (the “Plan of Arrangement”) under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (“CCAA”). As previously announced, DAVIDsTEA and DAVIDsTEA (USA) Inc., its wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary, will seek recognition of the Sanction Order from the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware under Chapter 15 of the United States Bankruptcy Code at a hearing scheduled for tomorrow, June 17, 2021.

As previously announced, the Plan of Arrangement was approved on June 11, 2021 by the creditors of DAVIDsTEA and of DAVIDsTEA (USA) Inc., respectively, and provides that DAVIDsTEA will distribute an aggregate amount of approximately CDN $18 million to its creditors and those of DAVIDsTEA (USA) Inc. in full and final settlement of all claims affected by the Plan of Arrangement.

PricewaterhouseCoopers is acting as Court-appointed Monitor in the CCAA proceedings. All documents relating to the CCAA proceedings are available at www.pwc.com/ca/davidstea. The Company will continue to provide updates throughout the CCAA restructuring process as events warrant.

DAVIDsTEA can provide no assurance that the sanction order for the Plan of Arrangement from the Québec Superior Court will be recognized by the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that express our opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans or assumptions regarding future events or future results and there are, or may be deemed to be, in this press release “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Act”). The following cautionary statements are being made pursuant to the provisions of the Act and with the intention of obtaining the benefits of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Act. These forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms “believes”, “expects”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “approximately”, “intends”, “plans”, “estimates” or “anticipates” or, in each case, their negatives or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts and include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, our proceedings under the CCAA, the COVID-19 pandemic, our strategy of transitioning to e-commerce and wholesale sales, future sales through our e-commerce and wholesale channels, future lease liabilities, our results of operations, financial condition, liquidity and prospects, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global macroeconomic environment, and our ability to avoid the delisting of the Company’s common stock by Nasdaq due to the restructuring or our inability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DAVIDsTEA Obtains Sanction Order from the Québec Superior Court for CCAA Plan of Arrangement MONTREAL, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - DAVIDsTEA Inc. (Nasdaq:DTEA) (“DAVIDsTEA” or the “Company”), a leading tea merchant in North America, is pleased to announce that it today obtained a sanction order (the “Sanction Order”) from the Québec …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Monument Announces Extension to Movement Control Order in Malaysia
Ozop Energy OZSC Signs Agreement with Clean Peak Energy
Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Convertible Note Exchange and New Issuance
WISeKey’s TrustedNFT Platform to Turn Patents into Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) and Store Them on an ...
Ketamine One Closes Previously Announced Acquisition of Integrated Rehab and Performance
Osisko Hits New Discovery One Kilometre North of Windfall
Cal Water Files Updated Water Shortage Contingency Plan, Expands Conservation Program to Support ...
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Voting Results From Annual Meeting of Holders ...
AVITA Medical Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Erdene Provides Update on Dark Horse Gold Prospect Exploration Program: Commences Follow-up Drilling
Titel
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Philips issues recall notification* to mitigate potential health risks related to the sound ...
Riot Blockchain Announces May Production and Operations Updates (1) 
COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE OFFERING OF NEW SENIOR NOTES DUE IN 2030
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus