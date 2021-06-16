checkAd

Accepted Benefits of Increased Vehicle Safety, Improved Overall On-the-Road Quality to Extend Copious Growth Opportunities for Automotive Digital Key Market, Growth Projected at Outstanding 21.5% CAGR from 2021 - 2031, TMR

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
16.06.2021, 17:30  |  56   |   |   

- Upgrade in technology that enables easy access from the cloud to attract huge demand

- Product releases from luxury car brands in cooperation with world's leading smartphone companies to witness adoption from the affluent class for safety of high-end vehicles

ALBANY, N.Y., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Automotive Digital Key Market – Overview

The digitization of vehicles is reckoned to bring a dramatic change in the automotive industry. GPS vehicle tracking, in-car entertainment systems, and vehicle-to-vehicle communication are some digital electronic systems that are increasingly becoming common for an improved driving experience. Moreover, automobiles equipped with digital technologies generate significant value for the automotive industry and for the society. Beyond this, the concept of automotive digital key, which is yet at conception stage is considered to take vehicle ownership, and benefits around it to the next level.

TMR Logo

Meanwhile, to bring the concept to fruition, leading automobile manufacturers, smart device vendors, security companies, and rental companies have come together to set the technical standards of smartphones based vehicle digital key. Besides this, these collaborations among these companies is to develop automotive digital keys that provide advanced features over conventional keys such as connected automobiles, keyless entry, and driver safety features among others. This is attracted massive investments, R&D for digital car key technology and its applications with the foremost goal of improving vehicle safety. Emerging from a niche segment of the automotive industry, automotive digital key is today a multi-million dollar business sector, which with prospects of continued growth is projected to be worth more than US$ 11.6 Bn by 2031.

Download PDF Brochure – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=47937

Automotive Digital Key Market –Key Findings of the Report

Entry of Luxury Automobile Brands to Develop Technology to Attract Impressive Demand

The digital car key developed by BMW is gaining popularity as it is now on the iPhone in cooperation with Apple. Taking cue, companies in the automotive digital key market are marching toward one-device-does-all scenario, and to develop the technology for the car key to be compatible on a smartphone. 

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Accepted Benefits of Increased Vehicle Safety, Improved Overall On-the-Road Quality to Extend Copious Growth Opportunities for Automotive Digital Key Market, Growth Projected at Outstanding 21.5% CAGR from 2021 - 2031, TMR - Upgrade in technology that enables easy access from the cloud to attract huge demand - Product releases from luxury car brands in cooperation with world's leading smartphone companies to witness adoption from the affluent class for safety of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Glassdoor Reveals Employees' Choice Awards For The Top CEOs in 2021
Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia Market: Future Forecast Indicates a Growth Rate at a CAGR of 5.7%, During the Study Period [2017-2030] | ...
CASIC accelerates building of industrial chains
Atradius: 50% of all Asia B2B credit sales are overdue
Digital Patient Monitoring Devices Market Size To Reach $446 Billion By 2028, Advent Of Technologically Advanced Healthcare Solutions Incorporating A.I., and IoT To Witness High Adoption Rates: Grand View Research, Inc.
APS Networks Launches Three TIP OpenBNG Programmable Switches to Boost the Disaggregated Telco ...
EQT Private Equity acquires majority stake in Parcel2Go, UK's largest parcel delivery marketplace ...
Norgine B.V. enters into exclusive distribution agreement for the commercialisation of PLENVU in ...
William Hill Bets on Contentstack For Innovation and Market Growth
Sustainability and Affordability to play a Vital Role in the Growth of the Murumuru Butter Market, ...
Titel
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
Certified and Shipping Now - Peplink Delivers 5G Lineup for T-Mobile 5G
International partners and Government agencies join Arqit's Federated Quantum System
Thriving Demand for Downstream Nitrogen-based Products Enriches Value Chain of Ammonia Market, Wide Demand in Agriculture Industry Spurs Growth: TMR
Investment in Israeli Innovation Companies Hits $10.5 Billion, Shattering 2020 Record in Under Six ...
Klarna secures additional funding as consumers demand smarter alternatives to shop, bank, & pay
Blockchain Applications to Increase Efficiency and Transparency in the Global Mobility Supply Chain
JungJin SEO from South Korea named EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year 2021
Universal Hotels chooses Magaluf for their new 'flagship' hotel
Titel
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
Discovery Life Sciences Acquires Targos To Create Market-Leading Global Tissue Biomarker Services
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
How A Junior Miner Might Have Sparked A New Canadian Gold Rush
Shell To Sell Interest In Deer Park Refinery To Partner Pemex
Zalando Launches New Summer Campaign, Activists of Optimism
Vianode signs MoU for supply of battery materials with Morrow Batteries
Grifols takes another step in the fight against Alzheimer's, partners with Ace to open first AMBAR ...
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
DBS, SGX, Standard Chartered and Temasek to take climate action through global carbon exchange and ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus