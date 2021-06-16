SLM Solutions Group AG holds virtual Annual General Meeting 2021

Luebeck, 16 June 2021 - SLM Solutions Group AG (the "Company", "SLM Solutions" or "SLM"), a leading global provider of additive manufacturing technology, held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2021 today, Wednesday, as a virtual meeting. 75.88% of the voting capital was represented. The AGM approved all proposed resolutions submitted for voting.

The Management Board reported to the shareholders on the operational and strategic development of the SLM Solutions Group AG in the 2020 financial year and on the current situation of the company.

The Management Board and the Supervisory Board were discharged by the AGM for the fiscal year 2020. KPMG AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Hamburg, was again appointed as auditor of the financial statements and consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year 2021.

The remuneration system for the members of the Management Board was voted on for the first time. The system adopted by the Supervisory Board was approved by the AGM. Furthermore, the remuneration system for the members of the Supervisory Board was also approved.

Finally, the meeting approved the repeal of the existing Authorized Capital 2019 and the creation of a new Authorized Capital 2021. The utilization of Authorized Capital 2019 was restricted due to the issuance of two convertible bond tranches already made and by the possible issuance of a third tranche of the Convertible Bond 2021/2026. With the creation of the new Authorized Capital 2021, the Company retains sufficient flexibility to increase the share capital, if necessary, at short notice within the legally permissible scope while excluding subscription rights. In view of the growth phase targeted for the coming years, the Management Board and Supervisory Board consider it reasonable to retain this flexibility for SLM Solutions.

The voting results for the individual agenda items are published on the website

https://www.slm-solutions.com/investor-relations/annual-general-meetings/.



About the company:

Based in Lübeck, Germany, SLM Solutions Group AG is a leading global supplier of metal-based additive manufacturing technology. The company's shares are traded on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The company develops and produces 3D printing machines and integrated system solutions in the field of Selective Laser Melting. SLM Solutions currently employs more than 400 people in Germany, France, Italy, the USA, Singapore, Russia, India and China.



