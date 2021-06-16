checkAd

Pherecydes Pharma Will Present Its Work on the Provision of Bacteriophages for Therapeutic Use at the France Bioproduction Congress

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.06.2021, 17:45  |  42   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Pherecydes Pharma (Paris:ALPHE) (FR0011651694 - ALPHE), a biotechnology company specializing in precision phage therapy to treat resistant and/or complicated bacterial infections, today announces that its Quality Director Frédérique Vieville, Doctor in Pharmacy and Engineer in Biotechnology, will give a presentation on “La mise à disposition de bactériophages pour utilisation thérapeutique” (The provision of bacteriophages for therapeutic use) on June 18, 2021 at the France Bioproduction congress.

This presentation is based on the work undertaken over many years by Pherecydes Pharma to develop manufacturing processes and a pharmaceutical chain to produce batches of phages in accordance with Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP).

The development of these procedures within the framework of the PhagoProd program, subsidized by the European Commission, for which Pherecydes Pharma has just received the second milestone payment, has been a multi-year project leading to the production of the first GMP batches of anti-Staphylococcus aureus phages.

The production of pharmaceutical-grade phages is a particularly complex step, but one that is necessary to be able to initiate human clinical trials and request therapeutic use within the framework of an Early Access Program (EAP).

Guy-Charles Fanneau de La Horie, Chairman of the Executive Board of Pherecydes Pharma, states: “We are delighted to have reached a stage in our development where we can have batches of pharmaceutical-grade phages allowing us to pursue the development of our winning phages and meet the medical profession’s need for new therapies to fight infections that are becoming increasingly complicated to treat. After many years of research, we are delighted to have products that will be used to initiate our Phase I/II clinical trials and to supply phages within the framework of an EAP in the second half of 2021”.

About Pherecydes Pharma

Founded in 2006, Pherecydes Pharma is a biotechnology company that develops treatments against resistant bacterial infections, responsible for many serious infections. The Company has developed an innovative approach, precision phage therapy, based on the use of phages, natural bacteria-killing viruses. Pherecydes Pharma is developing a portfolio of phages targeting 3 of the most resistant and dangerous bacteria, which alone account for more than two thirds of hospital-acquired resistant infections: Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli and Pseudomonas aeruginosa. The concept of precision phage therapy has been successfully applied in 26 patients in the context of compassionate use, under the supervision of the French National Agency for the Safety of Medicines (ANSM). Headquartered in Nantes, Pherecydes Pharma has a team of around twenty experts from the pharmaceutical industry, biotechnology sector and academic research.

For more information, www.pherecydes-pharma.com

Disclaimer

This press release contains non-factual elements, including, but not limited to, certain statements regarding future results and other future events. These statements are based on the current vision and assumptions of the management of the Company. They incorporate known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could result in significant differences in results, profitability and expected events. In addition, Pherecydes Pharma, its shareholders and its affiliates, directors, officers, counsels and employees have not verified the accuracy of, and make no representations or warranties about, statistical information or forecast information contained within this news release and that originates or is derived from third party sources or industry publications; these statistical data and forecast information are only used in this press release for information purposes. Finally, this press release may be drafted in French and in English. In the event of differences between the two texts, the French version will prevail.

Pherecydes Pharma SADIR Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pherecydes Pharma Will Present Its Work on the Provision of Bacteriophages for Therapeutic Use at the France Bioproduction Congress Regulatory News: Pherecydes Pharma (Paris:ALPHE) (FR0011651694 - ALPHE), a biotechnology company specializing in precision phage therapy to treat resistant and/or complicated bacterial infections, today announces that its Quality Director Frédérique …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Elanco Announces Agreement to Acquire Kindred Biosciences
Gartner Announces Upsizing and Pricing of its $600 Million 3.625% Senior Notes due 2029
Three Powerhouse Women to be Nominated to Doma Board; Expects to Add Facebook’s Chief Diversity ...
DKNG BREAKING INVESTOR ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages DraftKings Inc. Investors With Losses Exceeding $100K to Inquire About ...
Amazon and Metro Announce a $125 Million Commitment to Create 1,000 Affordable Housing Units at ...
Wipro joins World Economic Forum’s Partnership for New Work Standards initiative
OriginClear Announces Prasad Tare as Chief Financial Officer
Columbia Care Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Medicine Man, a Rapidly Growing, Vertically ...
New Partnership With Black Future Co-op Fund, UW Foster, and Bank of America Invests in Washington ...
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
OCUGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. on Behalf of Ocugen Stockholders and ...
Materialise Announces Proposed Public Offering of 4.0 Million American Depositary Shares (ADSs)
Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Almonty Industries Inc. Report of Voting Results
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.06.21
The Results of a Preclinical Trial Demonstrating the Benefits of Inhaled Pherecydes Pharma Phages in Treating Ventilation-associated Pneumonia Have Been Published in the Prestigious British Journal of Pharmacology