Teleperformance Earns First Great Place to Work Award in Turkey

Teleperformance (Paris:TEP), a leading global group in digitally integrated business services, announced today its award-winning operations in Turkey have been recognized with the first-ever Great Place to Work (GPTW) Award. Highlights of the GPTW recognition include high employee survey participation rates and strong scores for all evaluation areas including diversity, Covid-19 health and safety measures, onboarding experience, reliability and working environment. In addition to work from home, Teleperformance hosts operations in five facilities and client sites in Istanbul, Balıkesir, Usak, Antalya and Diyarbakır.

Holly Petroff, Global Executive Vice President, GPTW, said: “Over 3,500 of Teleperformance’s employees in Turkey participated in confidential surveys that assess employee trust by rating the company on credibility, respect, fairness, pride and camaraderie. Survey responses are independently cross-validated with rigorous audits covering everything from employee engagement, the quality of physical work facilities to corporate culture. It is a significant milestone that the Turkish operation was able to attain certification in their very first attempt especially during a very challenging year. We are very pleased to recognize Teleperformance in Turkey as a 2021 Great Place to Work.”

Tülay Doğrular, CEO, Teleperformance Turkey, commented: “As Teleperformance Turkey our main commitment to our employees, clients and stakeholders is being a great place to work. With this goal in mind, we believe in the importance of creating a family-friendly workplace and we keep open and transparent communication with them. We see our differences as richness and treat all employees with the same respect and consideration; we celebrate diversity because it is a great strength for us. With the aim of creating a comfortable and healthy workplace, we have created the motto "We are always together" at the beginning of the pandemic and adopted remote and hybrid working models immediately. Now, we are proud to receive the Great Place to Work certification which approves that our employees are glad to work in team spirit and cooperation as part of Teleperformance Family.”