Tampax Launches Flow It Forward Scholarship Program With UNCF to Support HBCU Students Pursuing Healthcare Careers

Black women account for less than 3% of all U.S. doctors, even though Black people make up 13% of the U.S. population. While the reasons that contribute to this low percentage necessitate a broader conversation on systemic racism in medicine, one leading cause is that Black students interested in pursuing careers in healthcare generally have more barriers to overcome to enter and stay in the field, like less access to wealth, housing, education, and healthcare, which can then be followed by instances of racism and systemic bias in both training and the workplace. To help alleviate some of the obstacles Black students face in pursuing these careers, Tampax launched the Flow It Scholarship program as part of its larger Flow it Forward project, in partnership with P&G’s #TakeOnRace Fund, which aims to end the misinformation surrounding health and period care and promote equal representation and access to medical resources. Through UNCF (United Negro College Fund) and their 37 partner HBCU schools, Tampax will provide $200,000 annual assistance every year for 4 years to support the next generation of Black students in medicine.

