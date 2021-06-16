checkAd

Tampax Launches Flow It Forward Scholarship Program With UNCF to Support HBCU Students Pursuing Healthcare Careers

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.06.2021, 17:34  |  33   |   |   

Black women account for less than 3% of all U.S. doctors, even though Black people make up 13% of the U.S. population. While the reasons that contribute to this low percentage necessitate a broader conversation on systemic racism in medicine, one leading cause is that Black students interested in pursuing careers in healthcare generally have more barriers to overcome to enter and stay in the field, like less access to wealth, housing, education, and healthcare, which can then be followed by instances of racism and systemic bias in both training and the workplace. To help alleviate some of the obstacles Black students face in pursuing these careers, Tampax launched the Flow It Scholarship program as part of its larger Flow it Forward project, in partnership with P&G’s #TakeOnRace Fund, which aims to end the misinformation surrounding health and period care and promote equal representation and access to medical resources. Through UNCF (United Negro College Fund) and their 37 partner HBCU schools, Tampax will provide $200,000 annual assistance every year for 4 years to support the next generation of Black students in medicine.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210616005746/en/

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Procter & Gamble!
Short
Basispreis 144,25€
Hebel 13,53
Ask 0,82
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 122,92€
Hebel 11,04
Ask 0,97
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

“The last year has been unlike any other, and unprecedented events like a global pandemic and racial unrest have not only elevated awareness of the racial disparities that exist in healthcare, but they have also made pursuing degrees even more difficult for Black women,” says Dr. Michael L. Lomax, UNCF President and CEO. “The Flow It Forward scholarship combines Tampax and UNCF’s shared commitment to investing in education, thus making a step to reducing racial disparities and increase Black representation among healthcare professionals. We agree that ‘A mind is a terrible thing to waste, but a wonderful thing to invest in,’ and we are happy to partner with Tampax on this four-year scholarship program.”

Research has shown that disparities can start in early childhood education with a lack of resources and funding, where students can have less access and exposure to STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) training. Fast forward to higher education, some healthcare programs require traditional four-year degrees instead of community or junior college degrees, which may inadvertently create structural barriers for Black candidates. Beyond the Flow It Forward Scholarship, the Tampax Flow it Forward project supports various organizations fighting to accelerate change for Black Americans facing racism. Part of reducing healthcare disparities includes investing in education today to help increase the number of Black physicians and healthcare workers in the future.

Seite 1 von 3
Procter & Gamble Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tampax Launches Flow It Forward Scholarship Program With UNCF to Support HBCU Students Pursuing Healthcare Careers Black women account for less than 3% of all U.S. doctors, even though Black people make up 13% of the U.S. population. While the reasons that contribute to this low percentage necessitate a broader conversation on systemic racism in medicine, one …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Elanco Announces Agreement to Acquire Kindred Biosciences
Gartner Announces Upsizing and Pricing of its $600 Million 3.625% Senior Notes due 2029
Three Powerhouse Women to be Nominated to Doma Board; Expects to Add Facebook’s Chief Diversity ...
DKNG BREAKING INVESTOR ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages DraftKings Inc. Investors With Losses Exceeding $100K to Inquire About ...
Amazon and Metro Announce a $125 Million Commitment to Create 1,000 Affordable Housing Units at ...
Wipro joins World Economic Forum’s Partnership for New Work Standards initiative
OriginClear Announces Prasad Tare as Chief Financial Officer
Columbia Care Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Medicine Man, a Rapidly Growing, Vertically ...
New Partnership With Black Future Co-op Fund, UW Foster, and Bank of America Invests in Washington ...
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
OCUGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. on Behalf of Ocugen Stockholders and ...
Materialise Announces Proposed Public Offering of 4.0 Million American Depositary Shares (ADSs)
Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Almonty Industries Inc. Report of Voting Results
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.06.21
Jetzt neu: Fairy Antibakteriell - für einen rundum hygienischen Abwasch
09.06.21
All Good Diapers Teams up With Ciara and Russell Wilson to Celebrate the New Generation of Parents and Babies Changing the World
07.06.21
Procter & Gamble enthüllt zusammen mit dem Organisationskomitee der Olympischen Spiele Tokio 2020 und dem Internationalen Olympischen Komitee das aus recyceltem Kunststoff hergestellte Siegerehrungspodium der Olympischen und Paralympischen Spiele...
07.06.21
Allyson Felix Defines Her Legacy Ahead of Tokyo 2020 with Pantene’s “What’s Your Legacy” Campaign
06.06.21
Wie man die besten Dividendenaktien findet
04.06.21
Procter & Gamble in Partnership with the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee and the International Olympics Committee Unveils Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 Medal Ceremony Podiums Made of Recycled Plastic
03.06.21
P&G to Webcast Presentation From the Deutsche Bank dbAccess Global Consumer Conference, June 10
29.05.21
3 fantastische Aktien, die vor einer hohen Inflation schützen!
29.05.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 21/21
24.05.21
5 Cleaning Hacks that Preserve Water, Energy, and Your Stuff