Tampax Launches Flow It Forward Scholarship Program With UNCF to Support HBCU Students Pursuing Healthcare Careers
Black women account for less than 3% of all U.S. doctors, even though Black people make up 13% of the U.S. population. While the reasons that contribute to this low percentage necessitate a broader conversation on systemic racism in medicine, one leading cause is that Black students interested in pursuing careers in healthcare generally have more barriers to overcome to enter and stay in the field, like less access to wealth, housing, education, and healthcare, which can then be followed by instances of racism and systemic bias in both training and the workplace. To help alleviate some of the obstacles Black students face in pursuing these careers, Tampax launched the Flow It Scholarship program as part of its larger Flow it Forward project, in partnership with P&G’s #TakeOnRace Fund, which aims to end the misinformation surrounding health and period care and promote equal representation and access to medical resources. Through UNCF (United Negro College Fund) and their 37 partner HBCU schools, Tampax will provide $200,000 annual assistance every year for 4 years to support the next generation of Black students in medicine.
“The last year has been unlike any other, and unprecedented events like a global pandemic and racial unrest have not only elevated awareness of the racial disparities that exist in healthcare, but they have also made pursuing degrees even more difficult for Black women,” says Dr. Michael L. Lomax, UNCF President and CEO. “The Flow It Forward scholarship combines Tampax and UNCF’s shared commitment to investing in education, thus making a step to reducing racial disparities and increase Black representation among healthcare professionals. We agree that ‘A mind is a terrible thing to waste, but a wonderful thing to invest in,’ and we are happy to partner with Tampax on this four-year scholarship program.”
Research has shown that disparities can start in early childhood education with a lack of resources and funding, where students can have less access and exposure to STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) training. Fast forward to higher education, some healthcare programs require traditional four-year degrees instead of community or junior college degrees, which may inadvertently create structural barriers for Black candidates. Beyond the Flow It Forward Scholarship, the Tampax Flow it Forward project supports various organizations fighting to accelerate change for Black Americans facing racism. Part of reducing healthcare disparities includes investing in education today to help increase the number of Black physicians and healthcare workers in the future.
