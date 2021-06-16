checkAd

New You, Inc. Subsidiary ST Brands Enters LOI to Acquire Leading UK CBD Cosmetics and Edibles Wholesaler, Always Pure Organics

Always Pure Organics is a market leader in UK, Japan, and Europe with estimated $17-20M 2021 revenue and largest “High Street” retailer accounts

CARLSBAD, CA, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- New You, Inc. (OTCQB: NWYU) today announced entry of its wholly owned subsidiary, ST Brands, into a non-binding letter of intent (LOI) to acquire 100% ownership of Always Pure Organics Limited (“APO”), a top-three wholesale and white label market leader for a complete portfolio of edible, cosmetic and topical cannabidiol (CBD) products in UK, Europe, and Japan.

Terms include a total purchase price of $130,000,000 for 100% ownership of APO with $10M due upon close and 5 tranches over the subsequent 14 months.  New You plans to raise additional funds to finance each tranche of the equity purchase

APO is the primary UK, Europe and Japan distributor for ST Brand’s newly acquired Infinite CBD’s edible gummies, an acquisition completed and announced in May of this year.

A video introduction and discussion with Always Pure Organics management about competitive advantages and strategic approach to gaining and growing CBD market leadership can be found here.

APO is a leading provider of bulk CBD ingredients such as CBD distillate, isolate, and CBG isolate, a manufacturer and white label providers of a full complement of bulk products such as gummies, soft gels, balms, CBD patches, CBD and CBG oils among numerous other products and bespoke formulations for Europe and UK’s leading brands.

Domiciled in Scotland with manufacturing based in Manchester, UK, Always Pure Organics has upwards of 50 full-time employees in sales, administration, manufacturing, and logistics.

APO’s two distribution centers for the UK and European markets ensure they meet the demand and expectations of customers with efficient logistics. They aim to deliver outside of the UK within 3 working days.

APO is awaiting notification by the UK Food Service Agency of expected validation of most of their edible products through the submission of detailed data documenting safety of its products. APO currently has 3 dossiers of separate product categories that have advanced to the “admin check” stage where validation is expected to occur in end of July. Validation of APO’s products is expected to lead to greater market share due to the concurrent invalidation of numerous competitive products.

