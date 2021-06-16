checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc Befesa S.A.: Befesa hat endgültige Vereinbarungen zur Übernahme von American Zinc Recycling Corp. für einen Kaufpreis von 450 Mio. USD unterzeichnet (deutsch)

Nachrichtenagentur: dpa-AFX
16.06.2021, 17:52  |  33   |   |   

Befesa S.A.: Befesa hat endgültige Vereinbarungen zur Übernahme von American Zinc Recycling Corp. für einen Kaufpreis von 450 Mio. USD unterzeichnet

^
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Befesa S.A. / Schlagwort(e): Firmenübernahme/Kapitalerhöhung Befesa S.A.: Befesa hat endgültige Vereinbarungen zur Übernahme von American Zinc Recycling Corp. für einen Kaufpreis von 450 Mio. USD unterzeichnet

16.06.2021 / 17:52 CET/CEST
Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformation nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG. Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, INTO OR WITHIN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.

Disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 para. 1 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

* Befesa has signed definitive agreements for the acquisition of American Zinc Recycling Corp. for a purchase price of USD 450 million

* Acquisition funded by capital increase from existing authorized capital and pre-approved term loan B add-on, maintaining Befesa's leverage ratio and continued financial strength

* Offering up to c. 5.9 million shares to institutional investors by way of an accelerated book building process commencing immediately

* Transaction expected to close in Q3 2021

Befesa S.A. ("Befesa") has signed definitive agreements with American Zinc Recycling LLC and Zinc Holdings USA LLC ("Sellers") to acquire all shares in U.S.-based company American Zinc Recycling Corp. ("AZR") for a purchase price of USD 450 million (subject to customary adjustments). Through the acquisition of AZR, Befesa will become a global leader in EAFD recycling with a balanced footprint across Europe, Asia and the US with 12 facilities offering c. 1.7 million tonnes of steel dust processing capacity per year.

As part of the agreements, Befesa will also acquire a minority stake of 6.9% of the equity interests in American Zinc Products LLC ("AZP"), AZR's zinc refining subsidiary, for USD 10 million with the option to acquire the remaining 93.1% of the equity interests in AZP for a consideration of USD 135 million (subject to customary adjustments), plus an additional earn out in an amount of up to USD 29 million. The Sellers have a corresponding put option against Befesa. Befesa will also assume, in line with its ownership stake in AZP, a portion of a loan of USD 50 million from the Sellers in connection with the acquisition of AZP. The acquisition of the remaining 93.1% in AZP and the potential earn out payment depend on the fulfilment of certain operational and financial milestones by AZP prior to 31 December 2023. The milestone consideration as well as the earn out will be payable in cash or Befesa ordinary shares at the option of the Sellers.


Seite 1 von 4
Befesa Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Befesa S.A.: Befesa hat endgültige Vereinbarungen zur Übernahme von American Zinc Recycling Corp. für einen Kaufpreis von 450 Mio. USD unterzeichnet (deutsch) Befesa S.A.: Befesa hat endgültige Vereinbarungen zur Übernahme von American Zinc Recycling Corp. für einen Kaufpreis von 450 Mio. USD unterzeichnet ^ DGAP-Ad-hoc: Befesa S.A. / Schlagwort(e): Firmenübernahme/Kapitalerhöhung Befesa S.A.: Befesa …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aktien New York: Moderate Verluste vor US-Zinsentscheid
Aktien New York: Ruhe vor dem Sturm - Warten auf Fed-Sitzung
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Anleger bleiben defensiv vor US-Zinsentscheid
Aktien New York Ausblick: Warten auf den Zinsentscheid geht weiter
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Dämpfer für SAP nach Oracle-Zahlen und bestätigten Zielen
Aktien Frankfurt: Sitzung der US-Notenbank hält Kurse in Schach
Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Anleger warten auf die US-Notenbank
DGAP-News: Relief berichtet, dass sein Kooperationspartner zusätzliche Ergebnisse aus dem erweiterten ...
Ölpreise weiter im Höhenflug - Brent steigt knapp unter 75 US-Dollar
Aktien Frankfurt Ausblick: Abwarten vor Zinsentscheidung der US-Notenbank
Titel
CUREVAC IM FOKUS: In der Warteschlange für die Impfung
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Impfstoffdämpfer belastet Curevac (1) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (deutsch)
Neues Instrument zur Förderung grünen Wasserstoffs geht an den Start
Energiewende: Altmaier kündigt neue Berechnungen zum Strombedarf an
Aktien Frankfurt: Vor EZB und Inflationsdaten in ruhigen Bahnen
Bitcoin verteidigt Vortagesgewinne - Musk-Effekt wirkt nach (3) 
WDH/Aktien Frankfurt: Dax von EZB und US-Inflationsdaten unbeeindruckt
Aktien New York Ausblick: Nach Inflationsdaten vor gemischtem Auftakt
DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE veröffentlicht Geschäftsbericht 2020 - Gewinn je Aktie steigt um 342 % (deutsch)
Titel
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Bekanntgabe Jahresabschluss 2020 (deutsch)
'Haben Fluggesellschaft gerettet':  Norwegian verlässt Gläubigerschutz
Wahlbeteiligung steigt in Sachsen-Anhalt auf 41 Prozent
Neue Hinweise nach Nachbarschaftsbefragung zu Stromausfall in München
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Erstes Quartal 2021 - Bestes Quartal der Firmengeschichte ...
ANALYSE/DZ: Corona-Impfstoffe ein 217-Milliarden-Dollar-Markt - Viele Profiteure
DGAP-Stimmrechte: Adler Modemärkte AG (deutsch)
Chinas 'Nein' zu Kryptowährungs-Zahlungen setzt Bitcoin unter Druck (2) 
DGAP-News: LPKF: LIDE-Technologie wird in der Serienfertigung von Glaswafern in der Halbleiterindustrie ...
CUREVAC IM FOKUS: In der Warteschlange für die Impfung
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: Stellungnahme des Vorstands zur aktuellen Lage des Unternehmens (deutsch)
Bitcoin bricht um 15 Prozent ein - Gerüchte über US-Pläne gegen Geldwäsche (3) 
Bilanzskandal erschüttert Wirecard - Erdbeben an der Börse
Philippinische Bank: Wirecard-Treuhandkonto existiert bei uns nicht
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt für das erste Quartal 2021 beeindruckende Einnahmen bekannt
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Wirecard verdoppeln sich nach Fast-Total-Verlust
'ZeroCovid'-Kampagne veröffentlicht Stufenplan zur Pandemiebekämpfung
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: Veröffentlichungstermin für Jahres- und Konzernabschluss 2019 verschoben wegen ...
BaFin News: Rainforest Resources Inc. (ISIN US75087K1034): BaFin rät zur Vorsicht bei Kaufempfehlungen für ...(25) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17:52 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Befesa S.A.: Befesa has signed definitive agreements for the acquisition of American Zinc Recycling Corp. for a purchase price of USD 450 million
17:52 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Befesa S.A.: Befesa hat endgültige Vereinbarungen zur Übernahme von American Zinc Recycling Corp. für einen Kaufpreis von 450 Mio. USD unterzeichnet
28.05.21
DGAP-News: Befesa S.A.: Einladung zur Hauptversammlung am 30. Juni 2021 (deutsch)
28.05.21
DGAP-News: Befesa S.A.: Invitation to the Annual General Meeting (AGM and EGM) on 30 June 2021
28.05.21
DGAP-News: Befesa S.A.: Einladung zur Hauptversammlung am 30. Juni 2021
18.05.21
Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Anleger nehmen nach Dax-Rekord Gewinne mit
17.05.21
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Befesa in Frankfurt unter Druck - Bestinver steigt komplett aus