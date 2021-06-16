checkAd

DGAP-DD Instone Real Estate Group AG english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
16.06.2021, 17:54  |  17   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

16.06.2021 / 17:52
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Stefan
Last name(s): Brendgen

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Instone Real Estate Group AG

b) LEI
391200DINUIRPDZQHX03 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2NBX80

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
26.1935 EUR 52387.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
26.1935 EUR 52387.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-06-14; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


16.06.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Instone Real Estate Group AG
Grugaplatz 2-4
45131 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.instone.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

69126  16.06.2021 



Disclaimer

