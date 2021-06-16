checkAd

Media and Games Invest SE receives consent from the bondholders to increase the framework amount from EUR 120,000,000 to EUR 350,000,000 (ISIN SE0015194527) to foster the growth-strategy

16 June 2021 - Media and Games Invest SE ("MGI" or the "Company", ISIN: MT0000580101; Ticker M8G; Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and Scale Segment Frankfurt Stock Exchange), receives consent from the bondholders in the written procedure to amend Clause 3.7 in the terms and conditions (The "Terms and Conditions"), of its outstanding bond with ISIN SE0015194527 (the "Bonds"), resulting in an increase of the total framework amount under the Terms and Conditions from EUR 120,000,000 to EUR 350,000,000 (for further information, see press release dated June 7, 2021).

MGI has already successfully issued senior subsequent bonds in an amount of EUR 150,000,000 on June 7, 2021 to further support acquisitive growth of MGI. The Company has a strong M&A pipeline and expects -after already having closed three M&A transactions earlier this year- to be able to acquire further media and/ or games companies in the upcoming months. The net proceeds from the transaction will be placed on an escrow account to be used for financing EBITDA positive acquisitions of entities with similar or complementary businesses to that of the Company.

Having obtained the requisite majority of the voting bondholders voted in favour of the request to amend the Terms and Conditions, the request was deemed to be approved as of today, 16 June 2021. Accordingly, the agent under the Bonds has today concluded the written procedure initiated by MGI on 28 May 2021.

Pursuant to the concluded written procedure, the Terms and Conditions for the Bonds will be amended and restated to reflect the approval of the request (the "Amended and Restated Terms and Conditions". The Amended and Restated Terms and Conditions will be available on the Company's website (https://press.mgi.group/).

