checkAd

An Icon Is Born As Royal Caribbean Starts Construction On Revolutionary Ship

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
16.06.2021, 18:00  |  26   |   |   

Revealed as Icon of the Seas, the Cruise Line's First LNG-powered Ship will Make Waves in fall 2023

MIAMI, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- An iconic day for the cruise industry's next iconic ship took place on Monday, June 14 when Royal Caribbean International marked the start of construction on its first Icon Class ship. To celebrate the milestone, the world's largest cruise line held a steel-cutting ceremony at Finnish shipyard Meyer Turku, where the revolutionary ship's name was revealed as Icon of the Seas

In attendance at the ceremony was Richard Fain, chairman and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group; Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International; and Tim Meyer, CEO of Meyer Turku. The initial step in the ship's years-long journey to completion also officially begins Royal Caribbean's next chapter in building a clean-energy future as the leader in innovative ship design. Debuting in fall 2023, Icon will be the cruise line's first of three ships to be powered by LNG (liquefied natural gas). LNG and the state-of-the-art ship's additional environmentally friendly applications, such as shore power connection, will boost energy efficiencies and reduce carbon footprint. More details about Icon's advanced environmental technologies will be revealed at a future date.

"We made our commitment to making clean power at sea a reality – and soon the norm – when Icon Class was first announced in 2016, and we're excited to see construction underway on what will truly be a ship unlike any other," said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International. "Our decades of work in ocean conservation, energy efficiency and continuous improvement will be evident all throughout Icon. We look forward to revealing more of the game-changing features our guests and crew have in store as she begins to take shape." 

Royal Caribbean is already known for its decades of work in making strides on energy efficiency and reduced emissions through such technologies as air lubrication, which sends billions of microscopic bubbles along the hull of a ship to reduce friction, and advanced waste heat recovery systems that turn waste heat into extra energy, up to 3 megawatts, to help power the ship's operations. Use of such technologies, including LNG, will result in further reduced emissions overall, virtually zero sulfur dioxides and particulates, and a significant reduction in the production of nitrogen oxides.

About Royal Caribbean International  
Royal Caribbean International has been delivering innovation at sea for more than 50 years. Each successive class of ships is an architectural marvel featuring the latest technology and guest experiences for today's adventurous traveler. The cruise line continues to revolutionize vacations with itineraries to more than 270 destinations in 72 countries on six continents, including Royal Caribbean's private island destination in The Bahamas, Perfect Day at CocoCay, the first in the Perfect Day Island Collection. Royal Caribbean has also been voted "Best Cruise Line Overall" for 18 consecutive years in the Travel Weekly Readers' Choice Awards.  

Media can stay up to date by following @RoyalCaribPR on Twitter and visiting RoyalCaribbeanPressCenter.com. For additional information or to make reservations, vacationers can call their travel advisor; visit RoyalCaribbean.com; or call (800) ROYAL-CARIBBEAN.  

Royal Caribbean International is applying the recommendations of its Healthy Sail Panel of public health and scientific experts to provide a safer and healthier cruise vacation on all of its sailings. Health and safety protocols, regional travel restrictions and clearance to visit ports of call, are subject to change based on ongoing evaluation, public health standards, and government requirements. U.S. cruises and guests: For more information on the latest health and travel alerts, U.S. government travel advisories, please visit www.royalcaribbean.com/cruise-ships/itinerary-updates or consult travel advisories, warnings or recommendations relating to cruise travel on applicable government websites.   

Royal Caribbean marked the official start of construction for its first Icon Class ship at a steel-cutting ceremony in Turku, Finland. Set to introduce a new, revolutionary era of cruising, the state-of-the-art ship will be named Icon of the Seas and debut in fall 2023 as the cruise line’s first of three ships to be powered by LNG (liquefied natural gas).

  

Royal Caribbean marked the official start of construction for its first Icon Class ship at a steel-cutting ceremony in Turku, Finland. Set to introduce a new, revolutionary era of cruising, the state-of-the-art ship will be named Icon of the Seas and debut in fall 2023 as the cruise line’s first of three ships to be powered by LNG (liquefied natural gas).
Royal Caribbean marked the official start of construction for its first Icon Class ship at a steel-cutting ceremony in Turku, Finland. Set to introduce a new, revolutionary era of cruising, the state-of-the-art ship will be named Icon of the Seas and debut in fall 2023 as the cruise line’s first of three ships to be powered by LNG (liquefied natural gas).

  

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=01nqEBBFnHc

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1534743/Royal_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1534744/Royal_2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1534761/Royal_3.jpg

Logo -  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/405217/RCCL__Logo.jpg

Royal Caribbean Cruises (doing business Royal Caribbean Group) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

An Icon Is Born As Royal Caribbean Starts Construction On Revolutionary Ship Revealed as Icon of the Seas, the Cruise Line's First LNG-powered Ship will Make Waves in fall 2023 MIAMI, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - An iconic day for the cruise industry's next iconic ship took place on Monday, June 14 when Royal Caribbean …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Glassdoor Reveals Employees' Choice Awards For The Top CEOs in 2021
Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia Market: Future Forecast Indicates a Growth Rate at a CAGR of 5.7%, During the Study Period [2017-2030] | ...
CASIC accelerates building of industrial chains
Atradius: 50% of all Asia B2B credit sales are overdue
Digital Patient Monitoring Devices Market Size To Reach $446 Billion By 2028, Advent Of Technologically Advanced Healthcare Solutions Incorporating A.I., and IoT To Witness High Adoption Rates: Grand View Research, Inc.
APS Networks Launches Three TIP OpenBNG Programmable Switches to Boost the Disaggregated Telco ...
EQT Private Equity acquires majority stake in Parcel2Go, UK's largest parcel delivery marketplace ...
Norgine B.V. enters into exclusive distribution agreement for the commercialisation of PLENVU in ...
William Hill Bets on Contentstack For Innovation and Market Growth
Sustainability and Affordability to play a Vital Role in the Growth of the Murumuru Butter Market, ...
Titel
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
Certified and Shipping Now - Peplink Delivers 5G Lineup for T-Mobile 5G
International partners and Government agencies join Arqit's Federated Quantum System
Thriving Demand for Downstream Nitrogen-based Products Enriches Value Chain of Ammonia Market, Wide Demand in Agriculture Industry Spurs Growth: TMR
Investment in Israeli Innovation Companies Hits $10.5 Billion, Shattering 2020 Record in Under Six ...
Klarna secures additional funding as consumers demand smarter alternatives to shop, bank, & pay
Blockchain Applications to Increase Efficiency and Transparency in the Global Mobility Supply Chain
JungJin SEO from South Korea named EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year 2021
Universal Hotels chooses Magaluf for their new 'flagship' hotel
Titel
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
Discovery Life Sciences Acquires Targos To Create Market-Leading Global Tissue Biomarker Services
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
How A Junior Miner Might Have Sparked A New Canadian Gold Rush
Shell To Sell Interest In Deer Park Refinery To Partner Pemex
Zalando Launches New Summer Campaign, Activists of Optimism
Vianode signs MoU for supply of battery materials with Morrow Batteries
Grifols takes another step in the fight against Alzheimer's, partners with Ace to open first AMBAR ...
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
DBS, SGX, Standard Chartered and Temasek to take climate action through global carbon exchange and ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.06.21
Opening Bell: Royal Caribbean, Zoom, Biogen, Amazon, Yum! Brands, Tesla, Spotify
01.06.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Anfänglicher Schwung versiegt
01.06.21
Aktien New York: Anfänglicher Schwung versiegt
27.05.21
Marktkompass: ABERCROMBIE, FORD & ROYAL CARIBBEAN | Frühsport im BÖRSENKOMPASS