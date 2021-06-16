checkAd

PDL Warns Scams Continue To Rise

Private investigation company offers comprehensive background checks

LONDON, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Established private investigation company PDL has warned that scams are on the rise again throughout the UK and worldwide.

So-called 'Boiler room scams' and 'Ponzi schemes' have always been a concern, but with the acceleration of technology available to scammers, and the COVID pandemic making scammers more desperate and more cynically resourceful to keep up, scams are now more prevalent than ever.

Consequently, PDL is advising increased due diligence to its individual and corporate clients alike, and has unveiled an updated, comprehensive background checking service in the UK and worldwide.

Peter Torley, owner and lead detective at PDL said, "Unfortunately, scams and scammers continue to thrive worldwide, as they adapt to use modern technologies, and a post-pandemic world to their ill-intentioned advantage. Thus we must adapt to combat their methods to protect our finances, businesses, and livelihoods"

He continued, "We advise everyone to conduct due diligence into any personal or business arrangement an artful scammer might attempt to exploit. Furthermore, we offer a background checking service that aims to equip our valued clients with peace of mind, and the intelligence needed to make key decisions."

He added, "We have repeatedly been approached by clients who have lost hundreds of thousands to millions of pounds on deals and supposed opportunities that an initial background check would have advised against. As such we have experienced first hand that the importance of background checks must not be understated."

About PDL

PDL is a well-established private investigation company offering a comprehensive range of services to clients across the UK and worldwide, from bases in London, Manchester, and Edinburgh.

Contact:

Peter Torley,
PDL,
+44(0)203 747 1865




