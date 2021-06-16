Takeda Pharmaceuticals Marks its 240th Founding Anniversary

The company was first founded by Chobei Takeda in 1781 in Osaka, Japan, with the Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Business starting in 1895 and the Takeda Pharmaceutical Company established in 1915. Today the company has a global presence in over 80 countries with 80 manufacturing and three research sites. Takeda's R&D efforts are currently focused on four therapeutic areas: oncology, rare diseases, neuroscience, and gastroenterology, with targeted R&D investments in plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

Dr. Mahender Nayak, Area Head, ICMEA (India, C.I.S., Middle East, Turkey, and Africa) said,

"With roots as a family-startup, our incredible legacy is anchored by our values, and guided by a strong commitment to the highest ethical standards. Our growth will continue to be driven by decisions and actions based on Patient-Trust Reputation-Business, in that order. At both global and area levels, we will continue to deliver sustainable, profitable growth through ensuring patient access to our innovative treatments. As we begin our 240th year, Takeda seeks to deliver even greater value for our patients, people and the planet."

He added, "Our focus here across ICMEA is on our innovative portfolio that will see multiple launches planned in 2021 and beyond. Through strategic partnerships, we aim to increase the number of patient lives positively impacted by various initiatives such as Takeda's global Access to Medicines initiatives. Among recent examples is our work in supporting controlling mass disease outbreaks. Studies[1] suggest that our dengue vaccine candidate could help with outbreak prevention, reducing rates of hospitalization and protecting people from dengue regardless of their previous exposure throughout three years."