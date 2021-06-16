HBM Healthcare Investments has ended the subscription period for the bond early and increased the issue amount to CHF 100 million

HBM Healthcare Investments AG successfully completed the placement of the bond early, with Helvetische Bank AG and Raiffeisen Schweiz Cooperative acting as Joint-Lead Managers. Due to the strong demand, the coupon was fixed at the lower end of the indicated coupon range at 1⅛% and HBM Healthcare Investments AG increased the issue amount and exercised the option of reopening to the maximum of CHF 100 million. The subscription period ended prematurely today at 4.00pm.

'We are delighted with the extremely positive response to our bond on the capital market', says Erwin Troxler, CFO of HBM Healthcare Investments AG.

The provisional admission to trading on SIX Swiss Exchange is expected to take place on 9 July 2021 and the settlement on 12 July 2021.

Contact For further information, please contact Erwin Troxler, tel.: +41 41 710 75 77,

erwin.troxler@hbmhealthcare.com.