HBM Healthcare Investments has ended the subscription period for the bond early and increased the issue amount to CHF 100 million

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
16.06.2021, 18:00  |  28   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: HBM Healthcare Investments AG / Key word(s): Bond
HBM Healthcare Investments has ended the subscription period for the bond early and increased the issue amount to CHF 100 million

16-Jun-2021 / 18:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HBM Healthcare Investments AG successfully completed the placement of the bond early, with Helvetische Bank AG and Raiffeisen Schweiz Cooperative acting as Joint-Lead Managers. Due to the strong demand, the coupon was fixed at the lower end of the indicated coupon range at 1⅛% and HBM Healthcare Investments AG increased the issue amount and exercised the option of reopening to the maximum of CHF 100 million. The subscription period ended prematurely today at 4.00pm.

'We are delighted with the extremely positive response to our bond on the capital market', says Erwin Troxler, CFO of HBM Healthcare Investments AG.

The provisional admission to trading on SIX Swiss Exchange is expected to take place on 9 July 2021 and the settlement on 12 July 2021.

Contact

For further information, please contact Erwin Troxler, tel.: +41 41 710 75 77, 
erwin.troxler@hbmhealthcare.com.

About HBM Healthcare Investments

HBM Healthcare Investments invests in the healthcare sector. The Company holds and manages an international portfolio of promising companies in the human medicine, biotechnology, medical technology and diagnostics sectors and related areas. Many of these companies have their lead products already available on the market or at an advanced stage of development. The portfolio companies are closely tracked and actively guided in their strategic direction. This is what makes HBM Healthcare Investments an interesting alternative to investments in big pharma and biotechnology companies. HBM Healthcare Investments has an international shareholder base and is listed on SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker: HBMN).

