Hilton Solves Longtime Travel Frustration by Introducing Confirmed Connecting Rooms

Just in time for summer travel, Hilton solves travel planning frustrations as the first major hotel company to introduce a booking experience that allows individuals to easily book and instantly confirm at least two connecting rooms. This innovative technology - Confirmed Connecting Rooms by Hilton - has started to roll-out globally and will be available when booking on Hilton.com or through the Hilton Honors app at participating hotels within any of the portfolio’s 18 world-class brands.

Hilton solves travel planning frustrations as the first major hotel company to introduce a booking experience that allows individuals to easily book and instantly confirm at least two connecting rooms.

“Research shows that nearly half of travelers booking trips together consider connecting rooms to be important. As families and friends begin to reunite, reconnect and travel again, we anticipate that need will only grow stronger,” said Chris Silcock, executive vice president and chief commercial officer, Hilton. “Confirmed Connecting Rooms by Hilton presents an innovative solution to a decades-old problem and creates a renewed confidence in the booking experience at a time when a record number of people are travel planning.”

For larger families, friend groups, wedding attendees and other travel parties, there have always been many benefits to staying in connecting guest rooms – but the booking process wasn’t always seamless. In the past, to stay in connecting rooms, guests would indicate their request when booking and then, many times, follow-up with both calls and emails, stressing the importance of this room experience for their stay. In most cases, connecting rooms, if available, were only confirmed when the guest arrived at the hotel, during check-in, sometimes leaving the guest frustrated before they even unpacked their bags.

Individuals can now book and instantly confirm connecting rooms in three easy steps:

  • Step 1: Select number of desired rooms, along with the destination and dates, and choose your hotel
  • Step 2: When selecting a room, check the box to indicate interested in connecting rooms
  • Step 3: Select each connecting room at the desired rates, and book the stay with instant confirmation

This concept was originally engineered by Hilton’s new urban lifestyle hotel brand, Motto by Hilton.

“The idea for Confirmed Connecting Rooms by Hilton came straight from our guests, who told us they wanted more flexibility in their travel space and experience,” said Tripp McLaughlin, global head, Motto by Hilton. “It’s exciting to see how an innovation created for one Hilton brand can help eliminate the hassle of coordinating travel for friend and family groups across our entire family of brands.”

Most of the newly branded Motto by Hilton hotels offer an expanded connecting room concept where guests have the ability to book up to nine unique connecting room configurations with adaptable furniture and modern design to create the ideal accommodation and social environment for group travel.

For more information, or to book connecting rooms, visit Hilton.com/ConnectingRooms.

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 18 world-class brands comprising more than 6,500 properties and more than one million rooms, in 119 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed more than 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history, earned a top spot on the 2020 World’s Best Workplaces list, and was named the 2020 Global Industry Leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. In 2020, Hilton CleanStay was introduced, bringing an industry-defining standard of cleanliness and disinfection to hotels worldwide. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the more than 115 million members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can’t buy. With the free Hilton Honors mobile app, guests can book their stay, select their room, check in, unlock their door with a Digital Key and check out, all from their smartphone. Visit newsroom.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

