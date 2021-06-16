checkAd

Amazon Announces New Robotics Fulfillment Center in Baton Rouge

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) plans to open its second robotics fulfillment center in the state of Louisiana. The new operations facility in Baton Rouge will create over 1,000 new, full-time jobs and provide employees with at least $15 per hour and comprehensive benefits.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210616005772/en/

Rendering of Amazon Fulfillment Center in Baton Rouge, LA (Photo: Business Wire)

In the new 820,000 square-foot fulfillment center, Amazon employees will pick, pack, and ship smaller customer items such as books, toys, electronics and other household items.

On top of Amazon’s industry-leading minimum starting wage of $15 per hour, full-time employees receive comprehensive benefits, including full medical, vision and dental insurance as well as a 401(k) with 50 percent company match. The health and safety of employees is Amazon’s number one priority—and has been since day one. Amazon works closely with health and safety experts and scientists, conducts thousands of safety inspections each day, and has made hundreds of changes as a result of employee feedback. In addition, Amazon supports employees with paid leave so they can take time off without having to worry about missing a paycheck. The company also offers up to 20 weeks of maternal and parental paid leave and innovative benefits such as Leave Share and Ramp Back, which give new parents flexibility to support their growing families.

Amazon is committed to the long-term development of its employees. The company’s employees have access to innovative programs like Career Choice, where Amazon will pay up to 95 percent of tuition for courses related to in-demand fields, regardless of whether the skills are relevant to a career at Amazon. Since the program’s launch, more than 25,000 employees across the globe have pursued degrees in a range of fields, including game design and visual communications, nursing, IT programming and radiology.

Amazon in Louisiana:

  • From 2010-2019, Amazon has invested more than $250 million in Louisiana, including infrastructure and compensation to employees in the state.
  • Amazon's investments in the state contributed an additional $220 million into the state’s economy over that same period.
  • Using methodology developed by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, Amazon estimates its investments have created an additional 750+ indirect jobs on top of the company's current 2,000+ full- and part-time direct hires.
  • Amazon’s worldwide fulfillment network supports businesses of all sizes through its Fulfillment by Amazon offering, and many of those local businesses are based in Louisiana. There are more than 14,500 independent authors and small and medium-sized businesses in the state are growing their businesses and reaching new customers with Amazon.

Additional Resources:

