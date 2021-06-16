checkAd

GeoJunxion (GOJXN.AS) announces the nomination of a new CEO and CBO

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.06.2021, 18:00  |  16   |   |   

Capelle aan den IJssel, The Netherlands – 16 June 2021GeoJunxion (GOJXN.AS) is pleased to announce today that the Supervisory Board has decided to nominate Mr. I. Vleeschouwers as its new CEO, and Mr. F. Altamura as its new CBO (Chief Business Officer).

Ivo Vleeschouwers currently serving as GeoJunxion’s CFO, has been nominated as permanent CEO. He will be combining the CEO and CFO functions going forward.  

Mr. Vleeschouwers together with the former CEO (Mr. Jaccoud), has been an integral part in spearheading GeoJunxion’s transformation from a traditional digital map supplier, focused on one-off large deals, to a premium location content and location intelligence service provider, with a “data as a service” revenue model.

In light of the recent successes of this on-going change such as the closing of location intelligence service contracts for a value exceeding Euro 600K (see press release dated 6 May 2021) and increased market interest in the new product portfolio (Eco Alert Zones and Safety Alert Zones), the Supervisory Board is very confident that Mr. Vleeschouwers has the leadership skills and experience to complete the transformation and lead the company into a prosperous future alongside with the CBO.

In addition to Mr Vleeschouwers’ nomination, Mr. F. Altamura has also been appointed by the Supervisory Board as GeoJunxion’s new Chief Business Officer, responsible for sales, marketing, and business strategy. 

Mr. Altamura is a seasoned executive with over 25 years of experience in the mapping, GIS and software development industry, where he held a variety of positions in production, R&D, product, sales and general management within extremely competitive multinational environments. His skills, leadership style, technical and business background and experience perfectly complement those of Mr. Vleeschouwers, establishing a solid base to continue on the growth path and deliver superior stakeholder value for the Company.

Signed by
The Supervisory Board

Ends

About GeoJunxion

GeoJunxion is the crossroads where fundamental, location-aware content connects with superior, customised intelligence and highly focused innovations to empower exceptional experiences. With an emphasis on safety and sustainability, we are constantly expanding our portfolio to meet the demands of a diverse and fast-evolving market. Building on decades of experience in mapping, the company focuses on high value, dynamic content and building environmentally conscious applications, which enrich safety in everyday life. With location-aware content at our core, we know where our strengths lie and have the know-how and technology needed to offer unrivalled, intelligent products and services.

GeoJunxion NV is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Amsterdam, under the symbol GOJXN.AS.

GeoJunxion Press Contact                                                                                                    
Caroline Bombart, Head of Marketing                                                                   
Tel:  +31 (0)10 885 1200
Email: caroline.bombart@geojunxion.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GeoJunxion (GOJXN.AS) announces the nomination of a new CEO and CBO Capelle aan den IJssel, The Netherlands – 16 June 2021 – GeoJunxion (GOJXN.AS) is pleased to announce today that the Supervisory Board has decided to nominate Mr. I. Vleeschouwers as its new CEO, and Mr. F. Altamura as its new CBO (Chief Business …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Monument Announces Extension to Movement Control Order in Malaysia
Ozop Energy OZSC Signs Agreement with Clean Peak Energy
Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Convertible Note Exchange and New Issuance
Ketamine One Closes Previously Announced Acquisition of Integrated Rehab and Performance
Osisko Hits New Discovery One Kilometre North of Windfall
Cal Water Files Updated Water Shortage Contingency Plan, Expands Conservation Program to Support ...
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Voting Results From Annual Meeting of Holders ...
AVITA Medical Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Erdene Provides Update on Dark Horse Gold Prospect Exploration Program: Commences Follow-up Drilling
Red White & Bloom Brands Provides Update on Financial Statement Filings
Titel
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Philips issues recall notification* to mitigate potential health risks related to the sound ...
Riot Blockchain Announces May Production and Operations Updates (1) 
COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE OFFERING OF NEW SENIOR NOTES DUE IN 2030
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus