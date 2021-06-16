checkAd

SOUND FINANCIAL BANCORP, INC. Named on American Banker Magazine’s Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks List

SEATTLE, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: SFBC), the holding company of Sound Community Bank, is pleased to announce it placed 197th on American Banker magazine’s list of the Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks in the nation. Ranking was based on a three-year average return on equity as of December 31, 2020.      

“2020 presented unparalleled opportunities and challenges for our Bank, clients, and communities. Our organization transformed almost seamlessly to meet the needs of these groups and is a testament to resilience, remaining nimble, strong commitment to our clients and communities, and affirming our partnerships, now and into the future,” remarked Laurie Stewart, President and CEO.

About Sound Community Bank
Established in 1953, Sound Community Bank is a full-service bank, providing personal and business banking services in communities across the greater Puget Sound region. The Seattle-based company operates banking offices in King, Pierce, Snohomish, Jefferson, Clallam, and Jefferson Counties, and on the web at www.soundcb.com. At March 31, 2021, Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. reported total assets of $936.7 million.

For additional information:

Media Contact:
Brady Robb
Senior Vice President, Marketing Director
(206) 448-0884 ext. 202





