Susan R. Holliday Named Chair of the Board of Directors of Financial Institutions, Inc.

 - Don Boswell, Dawn Burlew, and Kim VanGelder Appointed to Key Leadership Positions

- New Directors Riveros and Zupan Elected to the Board 

WARSAW, N.Y., June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) (the “Company” or “we”), parent company of Five Star Bank (the “Bank”), SDN Insurance Agency, LLC (“SDN”), Courier Capital, LLC (“Courier Capital”) and HNP Capital, LLC (“HNP Capital”), announced today that Susan R. Holliday has been named Chair of the Board of Directors and directors Don Boswell, Dawn Burlew and Kim VanGelder were appointed to lead important Board Committees. In addition, new directors Mauricio F. Riveros and Mark A. Zupan were elected to the Board at today’s annual meeting of shareholders.

Ms. Holliday previously served as Vice Chair of Financial Institutions, Inc. and was the Owner, President and Publisher of the Rochester Business Journal from 1988 to 2016. She is currently the Chief Executive Officer of Dumbwaiter Design, LLC, a Rochester, NY based full-service web design and development firm. Ms. Holliday served as former Chair of the Company’s Management Development & Compensation Committee and most recently was Chair of the Nominating and Governance Committee. Her community involvement is extensive, and she currently serves on the boards of the following nonprofit organizations in Rochester and the Finger Lakes Region: Rochester Institute of Technology (Vice Chair), University of Rochester Medical Center (Past Chair), Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce (Past Chair), Health Care Trustees of New York State (Vice Chair), Common Ground Health (Vice Chair, Regional Consortium on Health Care) and MCC Foundation.

“I am truly honored to be selected by my peers to serve as Chair of the Board to provide leadership that contributes to long-term shareholder value and positive outcomes for associates, customers and the communities served by the Company,” said Ms. Holliday. “I would also like to extend a warm welcome to new Board members Mauricio and Mark, both of whom bring a unique combination of professional and community perspectives. Finally, many thanks and deep appreciation to former Chair Bob Latella for his commitment to strong corporate governance and independent oversight, a tradition I look forward to continuing as Chair.”

