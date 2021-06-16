checkAd

Autocar Truck and Big Truck Rental Partner to Launch Terminal Tractor Rental Program

Two Industry Leaders Combine Efforts to Create a Strong North American Rental Presence

HAGERSTOWN IN, and TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / Autocar, LLC, North America's first specialized, severe-duty vocational truck brand, and Big Truck Rental, North America's leading essential services vehicle rental provider, introduced today the first and only national terminal tractor rental program for fleets across North America. This formal strategic alliance fills a much-needed gap in the underserved terminal tractor rental market. The program will launch in Q3 this year.

"As we look into the fragmented terminal tractor market, there are so many varied needs for small, medium and large fleet owners. One of the most outstanding and critical elements needed is the support of operations to meet the ever-expanding needs of business-and this can be achieved most effectively through the strategic use of rentals," said Mark Aubry, general manager of Autocar's Terminal Tractor division. "In partnering with Big Truck Rental, we can service our customers' variable operational needs and growth requirements flexibly and comprehensively. We look forward to working together to set the standard in the terminal tractor rental industry."

Autocar Truck and Big Truck Rental - Terminal Tractor Rental Program

Autocar's advanced direct-to-customer business model and Big Truck Rental's reach in the marketplace will provide enhanced service to fleet owners. "We see an opportunity to provide a value-added rental offering to fleets across North America by leveraging technology and processes combined with the superior ACTT and the Autocar dealer network," says Zach Martin, president of Big Truck Rental. "Our top priority is to provide our customers with a service that gives them flexibility, dependability and support, allowing them to focus on their core business."

Autocar is a trusted and proven terminal tractor manufacturer. Its ACTT trucks are built with productivity and safety in mind and made to meet demanding duty cycles. Explicitly designed for spotting trailers and containers at distribution centers, warehouse/trucking yards, industrial operations, intermodal/rail terminals and port terminals, Autocar's ACTT terminal tractors include the following features:

  • The tallest, widest, deepest cab and door combination in the industry made from 100% steel
  • Heaviest-duty bumper that protects driver, cab, and rest of chassis in the event of a collision
  • A robust hydraulics system with fast up/down speeds and maximum durability
  • Exclusive four-point premium cab air suspension
  • Premium cab soundproofing reducing road noise
  • Temperature insulation and matting
  • Tractor-trailer auto-lock system
  • Easy ingress/egress

For more information on Autocar or its terminal tractor rental program, please visit AutocarTruck.com or BigTruckRental.com, or call 888-616-6772.

