Autocar Truck and Big Truck Rental Partner to Launch Terminal Tractor Rental Program

Two Industry Leaders Combine Efforts to Create a Strong North American Rental PresenceHAGERSTOWN IN, and TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / Autocar, LLC, North America's first specialized, severe-duty vocational truck brand, and Big Truck …

Two Industry Leaders Combine Efforts to Create a Strong North American Rental Presence

HAGERSTOWN IN, and TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / Autocar, LLC, North America's first specialized, severe-duty vocational truck brand, and Big Truck Rental, North America's leading essential services vehicle rental provider, introduced today the first and only national terminal tractor rental program for fleets across North America. This formal strategic alliance fills a much-needed gap in the underserved terminal tractor rental market. The program will launch in Q3 this year.

"As we look into the fragmented terminal tractor market, there are so many varied needs for small, medium and large fleet owners. One of the most outstanding and critical elements needed is the support of operations to meet the ever-expanding needs of business-and this can be achieved most effectively through the strategic use of rentals," said Mark Aubry, general manager of Autocar's Terminal Tractor division. "In partnering with Big Truck Rental, we can service our customers' variable operational needs and growth requirements flexibly and comprehensively. We look forward to working together to set the standard in the terminal tractor rental industry."