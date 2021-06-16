Oak Valley Community Bank Announces Branch Manager Hiring

OAKDALE, Calif., June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oak Valley Community Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ: OVLY), announced Thomas (T.J.) Keshishian has joined the bank as Vice President, Branch Manager. He will be based out of the East Sonora Branch.

As Branch Manager, he will be responsible for business development and oversight of branch operations. T.J. joins the Oak Valley team with six years of bank management experience. He was a 2019 Pinnacle Award recipient with his previous employer. “We are pleased to have T.J. join our team,” stated Julie DeHart, Executive Vice President, Retail Banking Group. “His local knowledge and banking experience will help him build and expand business relationships with current and prospective clients,” she concluded.