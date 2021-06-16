checkAd

Lightbridge CEO Seth Grae Issues Update Letter to Shareholders

RESTON, Va., June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightbridge Corporation (Nasdaq: LTBR), an advanced nuclear fuel technology company, today issued a corporate update in a letter to shareholders from President and CEO Seth Grae.

To our Valued Shareholders,

1.        Event in China

Over the last couple of days several of you have reached out to Lightbridge with questions relating to nuclear fuel. The questions have been caused by the incident at the nuclear power plant at Taishan in China. We do not have clear and reliable enough information to definitively describe what happened. From what we understand, the incident is unlikely to pose a threat to the health or safety of the public, but we would need more information before we could definitively come to that conclusion.

From the little we have learned through news sources, assuming it is accurate, it seems that one or more nuclear fuel rods that have already provided power to the reactor have developed a breach in their cladding, which is the tube that holds the uranium pellets inside a conventional fuel rod. The breach or breaches caused gases that form inside the tube to escape into the reactor systems. These gases are normally produced by fission in uranium dioxide pellets in the fuel used today in reactors. Fuel rods should not crack in a well-operated plant, but it does happen sometimes, and the plants are designed to handle the event, and operators are trained to mitigate any resulting danger inside and outside the plant.

There is much more we could say, but at this point, we think it prudent to wait until there is additional credible information. What we can discuss are differences relating to the nuclear fuel that Lightbridge is developing.

2.        Lightbridge Fuel is being developed to prevent this type of incident

We are developing Lightbridge Fuel to avoid releasing gases, even in the event of an incident like what we believe likely has occurred in China. Unlike current nuclear fuel that consists of uranium pellets in ceramic form stacked in a tube with space around the pellets that fills with gases from the fission process, Lightbridge Fuel is a high-technology product that is made from all metal. The metallic design is part of the technology that allows the fuel to operate about a thousand degrees Celsius cooler down the center line of the fuel rod than current fuel, while providing greater power and lowering the cost of electricity generated by the plant. The fuel consists of three zones that are metallurgically bonded together during the fabrication process. The bonding improves fuel rod integrity and thermal conductivity and eliminates a source of fission product release in the event of a breach along the fuel rod’s surface. The low operating temperature of our metallic fuel results in gaseous fission products being immobile which therefore behave as solid fission products that do not leak out of the rod in the event of a breach.

