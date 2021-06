CAPEX.com Raises $21 Million in new funding round

The current funding round of CAPEX.com comes at a moment when interest in onlinetrading and investments is at an all-time high, the company having a rapidgrowth last year. The new investment will support the launch of new products,fund the broker's rapid expansion by selected M&A deals in key markets andgrowing the teams and offices worldwide."Although Millennials are still the leading force behind last year's massivegrowth of the fintech industry, we can see that 'everyone' is now using apps tomanage their finances, make payments, trade and invest, both in traditional butalso in neo-finance products. 2021 is a key moment for the financial markets,and here at CAPEX.com we are fully prepared to expand our team and come up withexciting new features and products," declared Octavian Patrascu, CEO of thecompany that owns CAPEX.com.The CAPEX.com brand, which received its first operating license (CySEC) in 2016,is undergoing a fast expansion process as new offices and regulations are beingadded. 2020 saw the opening of the Abu Dhabi office, under the ADGM FSRAregulation, along with the new South Africa operation. With more than 250employees worldwide, the brand has a strong presence in Europe, with the latestopened branch in Spain and several others in progress and is expanding withLatin America and South-East Asia operations.Anchored by a global presence and regional expertise, CAPEX.com is amulti-licensed and multi-product company which holds operating licenses fromCyprus Securities and Exchange Commission, Abu Dhabi Global Market FinancialServices Regulatory Authority, and the Financial Sector Conduct Authority inSouth Africa.Please visit http://www.capex.com/ and follow CAPEX.com on Twitter(https://twitter.com/capex_en) , LinkedIn(https://www.linkedin.com/company/capexglobal/) , Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/CapexGlobal/) , and Instagram(https://www.instagram.com/capex_global/) for more details and insights.Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1534723/CAPEX_Logo.jpgAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/154777/4943867OTS: Key Way Group Ltd