CAPEX.com Raises $21 Million in new funding round Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell | 16.06.2021, 19:00 | 11 | 0 | 0 16.06.2021, 19:00 |

launch new financial instruments and services



The multi-licensed global broker CAPEX.com announced on Monday the closing of a

new funding round, raising a total of $21 Million. This was achieved with the

help of Growth Box Ventures https://growthbox.vc/ and a syndicate investment led

by Moore & Moore https://www.mooreandmooreinvestments.com/ .



CAPEX.com is currently operating four trading licenses, providing services

across Europe, the Middle East, South Africa, Latin America, and South-East

Asia. With a robust offering of over 2100

preparing to expand the offering by including Direct Market Access instruments,

DeFi and blockchain-based services.



Nicosia, Cyprus (ots/PRNewswire) - The Broker accelerates growth and prepares tolaunch new financial instruments and servicesThe multi-licensed global broker CAPEX.com announced on Monday the closing of anew funding round, raising a total of $21 Million. This was achieved with thehelp of Growth Box Ventures https://growthbox.vc/ and a syndicate investment ledby Moore & Moore https://www.mooreandmooreinvestments.com/ .CAPEX.com is currently operating four trading licenses, providing servicesacross Europe, the Middle East, South Africa, Latin America, and South-EastAsia. With a robust offering of over 2100 CFD trading instruments, the broker ispreparing to expand the offering by including Direct Market Access instruments,DeFi and blockchain-based services.

trading and investments is at an all-time high, the company having a rapid

growth last year. The new investment will support the launch of new products,

fund the broker's rapid expansion by selected M&A deals in key markets and

growing the teams and offices worldwide.



"Although Millennials are still the leading force behind last year's massive

growth of the fintech industry, we can see that 'everyone' is now using apps to

manage their finances, make payments, trade and invest, both in traditional but

also in neo-finance products. 2021 is a key moment for the financial markets,

and here at CAPEX.com we are fully prepared to expand our team and come up with

exciting new features and products," declared Octavian Patrascu, CEO of the

company that owns CAPEX.com.



The CAPEX.com brand, which received its first operating license (CySEC) in 2016,

is undergoing a fast expansion process as new offices and regulations are being

added. 2020 saw the opening of the Abu Dhabi office, under the ADGM FSRA

regulation, along with the new South Africa operation. With more than 250

employees worldwide, the brand has a strong presence in Europe, with the latest

opened branch in Spain and several others in progress and is expanding with

Latin America and South-East Asia operations.



Anchored by a global presence and regional expertise, CAPEX.com is a

multi-licensed and multi-product company which holds operating licenses from

Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission, Abu Dhabi Global Market Financial

Services Regulatory Authority, and the Financial Sector Conduct Authority in

South Africa.



Please visit http://www.capex.com/ and follow CAPEX.com on Twitter

(https://twitter.com/capex_en) , LinkedIn

(https://www.linkedin.com/company/capexglobal/) ,

(https://www.facebook.com/CapexGlobal/) , and Instagram

(https://www.instagram.com/capex_global/) for more details and insights.



Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1534723/CAPEX_Logo.jpg



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/154777/4943867

OTS: Key Way Group Ltd





The current funding round of CAPEX.com comes at a moment when interest in onlinetrading and investments is at an all-time high, the company having a rapidgrowth last year. The new investment will support the launch of new products,fund the broker's rapid expansion by selected M&A deals in key markets andgrowing the teams and offices worldwide."Although Millennials are still the leading force behind last year's massivegrowth of the fintech industry, we can see that 'everyone' is now using apps tomanage their finances, make payments, trade and invest, both in traditional butalso in neo-finance products. 2021 is a key moment for the financial markets,and here at CAPEX.com we are fully prepared to expand our team and come up withexciting new features and products," declared Octavian Patrascu, CEO of thecompany that owns CAPEX.com.The CAPEX.com brand, which received its first operating license (CySEC) in 2016,is undergoing a fast expansion process as new offices and regulations are beingadded. 2020 saw the opening of the Abu Dhabi office, under the ADGM FSRAregulation, along with the new South Africa operation. With more than 250employees worldwide, the brand has a strong presence in Europe, with the latestopened branch in Spain and several others in progress and is expanding withLatin America and South-East Asia operations.Anchored by a global presence and regional expertise, CAPEX.com is amulti-licensed and multi-product company which holds operating licenses fromCyprus Securities and Exchange Commission, Abu Dhabi Global Market FinancialServices Regulatory Authority, and the Financial Sector Conduct Authority inSouth Africa.Please visit http://www.capex.com/ and follow CAPEX.com on Twitter(https://twitter.com/capex_en) , LinkedIn(https://www.linkedin.com/company/capexglobal/) , Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/CapexGlobal/) , and Instagram(https://www.instagram.com/capex_global/) for more details and insights.Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1534723/CAPEX_Logo.jpgAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/154777/4943867OTS: Key Way Group Ltd

0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer