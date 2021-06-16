checkAd

Ensurge Micropower ASA - Registration of Share Capital Increase

Oslo, 16 June 2021

Reference is made to the announcement by Ensurge Micropower ASA (the "Company") on 28 May 2021 regarding the exercise of Warrants B and C in the Company and the announcement on 10 June 2021 regarding a revision to the number of exercised warrants. The share capital increase associated with such warrant exercises has now been duly registered in the Register of Business Enterprises. Following the share capital increase, the Company's share capital is NOK 138,116,857.01 divided into 1,255,607,791 shares, each share having a par value of NOK 0.11.


Contact

Ståle Bjørnstad - Investor Relations
E-mail: stale.bjornstad@thinfilmsystems.com
Phone: +47 99 16 76 72

Kevin Barber - CEO
E-mail: kevin.barber@thinfilmsystems.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





