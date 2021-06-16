checkAd

Garmin pro angler Hank Cherry wins back-to-back Bassmaster Classic championships

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.06.2021   

Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN), the world’s largest1 and most innovative marine electronics manufacturer, is proud to announce it remains the electronics choice of champions as Garmin pro Hank Cherry Jr. claimed his second victory in a row at the Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic presented by Huk at Lake Ray Roberts, June 11-13.

Garmin is proud to be the electronics choice of champions as Garmin pro Hank Cherry Jr. claimed his second victory in a row at the Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic presented by Huk at Lake Ray Roberts, June 11-13.

With a three-day weight total of 50 pounds 15 ounces, Cherry topped the iconic event and became one of only four anglers in the 51-year history to win the Classic in consecutive years. Cherry caught the bulk of his weight flipping flooded bushes along the shoreline and targeting rock piles along the dam from his boat exclusively equipped with Garmin ECHOMAP Ultra chartplotters, Panoptix LiveScope live-scanning sonar and the Garmin Force trolling motor.

“Having confidence in your equipment is a huge part of tournament fishing and I fish so confidently with my Garmin units,” said Cherry. “I believe in my Garmin electronics and I trust the information they provide. I might get confused, but they never are. And I said it last year, but I’ll say it again – if you do not have LiveScope, you are definitely missing out. It continues to be a huge key to my success.”

“We congratulate Hank and celebrate this historic victory with the entire Garmin team,” said David Dunn, Garmin senior director of marine sales. “To win the Bassmaster Classic is a tremendous honor for an angler, but to win it twice – and back-to-back – is an incredible accomplishment that very few in the sport of professional bass fishing can claim. We are extremely proud of Hank and honored to have him be a part of the Garmin family.”

Fourteen anglers represented Garmin and Navionics, a Garmin brand, in this year’s world championship. With a total weight of 49-1, Garmin pro Chris Jones finished the tournament in third, and Garmin pro Brock Mosley weighed in 42 pounds even for fifth place.

To be competitive at this year’s Bassmaster Classic, Garmin anglers relied on ECHOMAP Ultra keyed-assist touchscreen chartplotters with built-in support for Garmin’s crystal-clear Ultra High-Definition scanning sonar as well as the award-winning Panoptix LiveScope —the first live scanning sonar for recreational fishing to deliver images of structure, bait and fish swimming below and around the boat in real time, even while stationary.

