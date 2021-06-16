checkAd

Director/PDMR Shareholding

OSB GROUP PLC

(the Company)

 

Notification of Transaction of a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMR)

 

The Company notifies a change in the interests of John Gaunt, a PDMR, in the ordinary shares of £0.01 each of the Company, following a disposal at a price of £4.81888.

 

The following disclosure is made in accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

 

 

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

Name of natural person John Gaunt  

 

2 - Reason for the notification

 

Position/status Group Chief Information Officer
   
Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification

 

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC
   
Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

 

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

 

  Transaction(s) summary table

 

  Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency
  16 June 2021 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) GBP – British Pound
  Nature of Transaction:

 

Disposal 		  Price Volume Total
£4.81888 6,141 £29,592.74
Aggregated £4.81888 6,141 £29,592.74
                 

 

 

 

Enquiries:

 

OSB GROUP PLC

Nickesha Graham-Burrell,                                         t: 01634 835 796

Group Head of Company Secretariat        

 

Investor relations

Email: osbrelations@osb.co.uk                                         t: 01634 838973

Brunswick                                                       

Robin Wrench / Simone Selzer                                           t:  020 7404 5959

 

Notes to Editors

About OSB GROUP PLC

OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc (CCFS) and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.





Disclaimer

