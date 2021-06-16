checkAd

Colerain Township, Cincinnati Bell Partner to Provide Public WiFi at Local Parks

Colerain Township is pleased to announce a new initiative with Cincinnati Bell Inc. that will deliver free high-speed public WiFi at four parks within the Township:

  • Skyline Park: 8507 Neptune Drive
  • Groesbeck Park: 8296 Clara Avenue
  • Wert Park: 3460 Galbraith Road
  • Clippard Park: 3500 Bevis Lane

Colerain Township is partnering with Cincinnati Bell’s UniCity Smart City program on the WiFi project, which is being funded through a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG). Hamilton County supports 41 jurisdictions with CDBG funding on a wide range of projects that improve the quality of life for all residents including: park and playground improvements, senior center improvements, ADA accessibility infrastructure, and façade improvement programs, among other community-centered projects. The project will help Colerain Township to connect with, engage, and inform residents and visitors to its park system.

“This project helps our Township bridge the digital divide, providing free internet access to our residents in our beautiful Township parks,” said Township Administrator Geoff Milz. “It also adds an amenity to our parks that has not existed in the past, enhancing the experience for those who use them. We are grateful for our partnership with Cincinnati Bell and for the financial support of Hamilton County Community Development that made it possible.”

UniCity works with governments of all sizes to problem solve through smart city solutions, building on a foundation of connectivity through fiber and high-speed public WiFi networks.

For more information on Cincinnati Bell’s UniCity program, please click here.

About Cincinnati Bell Inc.

With headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio, Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE: CBB) delivers integrated communications solutions to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks including high-speed internet, video, voice and data. Cincinnati Bell provides service in areas of Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana and Hawaii. In addition, enterprise customers across the United States and Canada rely on CBTS and OnX, wholly-owned subsidiaries, for efficient, scalable office communications systems and end-to-end IT solutions. For more information, please visit www.cincinnatibell.com. The information on the Company’s website is not incorporated by reference in this press release.

