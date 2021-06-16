checkAd

MSRcosmos Has Earned the Modernization of Web Applications to Microsoft Azure Advanced Specialization

SEATTLE, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MSRcosmos (www.msrcosmos.com) today announced it has earned the Modernization of Web Applications to Microsoft Azure advanced specialization, a validation of a solution partner's deep knowledge, extensive experience and proven expertise in migrating and modernizing production web application workloads and managing app services in Azure.

Only partners that meet stringent criteria around customer success and staff skilling, as well as pass a third-party audit of their web workload deployment and management practices, including their ability to implement Azure App Service, are able to earn the Modernization of Web Applications to Microsoft Azure advanced specialization.

As companies look to modernize their applications and take full advantage of the benefits that cloud computing can deliver, they are looking for a partner with advanced skills to migrate, optimize, and manage their existing web workloads to the cloud.

"It is a very proud moment for MSRcosmos to earn the Modernization of Web Applications to Microsoft Azure advanced specialization," stated Devi Kondapi, CEO of MSRcosmos. "As companies look to modernize their applications and take full advantage of the benefits of cloud computing, they are looking for a partner they can trust to deliver and provide value. Today's announcement is a critical testimony to our abilities and to our strong partnership with Microsoft Azure."

Rodney Clark, Corporate Vice President, Global Partner Solutions, Channel Sales and Channel Chief at Microsoft added, "The Modernization of Web Applications to Microsoft Azure advanced specialization highlights the partners who can be viewed as most capable when it comes to migrating, modernizing, and managing web applications in Microsoft Azure. MSRcosmos clearly demonstrated that they have both the skills and the experience to offer clients a path to start enjoying the benefits of being in the cloud."

To learn more about MSRcosmos' special promotion for web application modernization, visit MSRcosmos on Microsoft Azure Marketplace.

About MSRcosmos:

At MSRcosmos, we believe in the power to inspire and shape businesses and communities through technology. With a global network of strategic partners and extensive expertise in Cloud, Data/AI, Enterprise Applications and Automation, our products, services, and solutions help companies transform their businesses.

We are happy to announce that in 2020, MSRcosmos was recognized as SAP on Microsoft Azure Advanced Specialization partner. To know more about the offering, please click here.

Visit us at www.msrcosmos.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Media Contact: media@msrcosmos.com

Keywords: Microsoft Azure Advanced Specializations, Microsoft Azure Gold Partner, msrcosmos, cloud computing, modernization of web applications, Microsoft Azure for SAP, Devi Kondapi

