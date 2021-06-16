hGears AG: Notification on the implementation of stabilisation measures

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THE PRESS RELEASE.



16 June 2021



hGears AG



Notification in accordance with Article 5 (4) b) and (5) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse ("Market Abuse Regulation") of 16 April 2014 and in accordance with Article 6 (2) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 on the implementation of stabilisation measures



hGears AG (contact: Daniel Basok; +49 (0) 7422 566 730) hereby gives notice that the Stabilisation Manager named below undertook stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014)) in relation to the offer of securities, as set out below:

Securities: Issuer: hGears AG Guarantor (if any): Not applicable Aggregate nominal amount: 6,670,000 Description: No-par value shares

ISIN DE000A3CMGN3 Offer price: EUR 26.00 Stabilisation Manager: Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers AG Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of over-allotment option: 870,000 no-par value shares Stabilisation market place: Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Xetra Stabilisations: Date Time of order Execution price (EUR) Amount Market place 8 June 2021 11:38:02 25.70 355 XETR 8 June 2021 11:38:02 25.60 1,849 XETR 8 June 2021 11:38:02 25.40 235 XETR 8 June 2021 11:38:02 25.30 194 XETR 8 June 2021 11:38:02 25.20 367 XETR 8 June 2021 14:41:28 25.60 376 XETR 8 June 2021 14:41:28 25.70 29 XETR 8 June 2021 14:41:28 25.50 95 XETR 8 June 2021 15:57:43 25.20 753 XETR 8 June 2021 16:00:07 25.70 1,000 XETR 8 June 2021 16:00:07 25.70 1,247 XETR 8 June 2021 16:01:00 25.70 1,473 XETR 8 June 2021 16:01:00 25.60 527 XETR 8 June 2021 16:01:11 25.60 1,000 XETR 8 June 2021 16:02:43 25.00 568 XETR 8 June 2021 16:02:43 24.90 266 XETR 8 June 2021 16:05:11 25.40 500 XETR 8 June 2021 16:05:11 25.40 3,200 XETR 8 June 2021 16:05:11 25.40 500 XETR 8 June 2021 16:05:11 25.40 1,166 XETR 8 June 2021 16:19:33 25.00 368 XETR 8 June 2021 16:19:33 24.70 6,462 XETR 8 June 2021 16:19:33 25.00 1,690 XETR 8 June 2021 16:22:23 25.70 234 XETR 8 June 2021 16:22:23 25.40 766 XETR 8 June 2021 17:36:05 25.90 6,000 XETR Sum

8 June 2021 25.3715

Weighted average price 31,220

Total 9 June 2021 10:43:48 25.80 267 XETR 9 June 2021 10:43:48 25.70 11 XETR 9 June 2021 10:46:02 25.40 222 XETR 9 June 2021 11:36:17 25.40 375 XETR 9 June 2021 11:36:17 25.00 392 XETR 9 June 2021 11:36:17 24.80 36 XETR 9 June 2021 11:38:35 25.30 197 XETR 9 June 2021 11:38:35 25.20 1,517 XETR 9 June 2021 11:38:54 25.80 27 XETR 9 June 2021 11:38:54 25.70 182 XETR 9 June 2021 11:38:54 25.40 291 XETR 9 June 2021 11:39:23 25.90 309 XETR 9 June 2021 11:39:23 25.80 167 XETR 9 June 2021 11:39:23 25.40 24 XETR 9 June 2021 11:40:12 25.40 50 XETR 9 June 2021 11:40:30 25.80 22 XETR 9 June 2021 11:40:30 25.40 678 XETR 9 June 2021 11:40:44 25.80 120 XETR 9 June 2021 11:40:44 25.70 40 XETR 9 June 2021 11:40:44 25.40 40 XETR 9 June 2021 11:48:57 25.90 7,760 XETR 9 June 2021 11:48:57 26.00 1,449 XETR 9 June 2021 11:48:57 25.80 194 XETR 9 June 2021 11:48:57 25.40 221 XETR 9 June 2021 11:48:57 25.70 376 XETR 9 June 2021 11:49:17 26.00 1,950 XETR 9 June 2021 11:49:17 26.00 174 XETR 9 June 2021 11:49:17 25.40 30 XETR 9 June 2021 11:49:17 25.80 1,225 XETR 9 June 2021 11:49:17 26.00 1,621 XETR 9 June 2021 11:49:39 26.00 194 XETR 9 June 2021 11:49:39 26.00 174 XETR 9 June 2021 11:49:39 25.80 232 XETR 9 June 2021 11:49:39 25.90 568 XETR 9 June 2021 11:49:39 26.00 11 XETR 9 June 2021 11:49:39 26.00 574 XETR 9 June 2021 11:49:39 26.00 15 XETR 9 June 2021 12:17:29 26.00 300 XETR 9 June 2021 12:21:17 26.00 2,932 XETR 9 June 2021 16:52:32 26.00 100 XETR Sum

9 June 2021 25.8228

Weighted average price 25,067

Total 10 June 2021 09:50:35 26.00 10 XETR 10 June 2021 10:06:59 25.70 7 XETR 10 June 2021 10:06:59 25.80 34 XETR 10 June 2021 10:06:59 26.00 125 XETR 10 June 2021 10:06:59 25.90 34 XETR 10 June 2021 10:56:32 26.00 40 XETR 10 June 2021 11:59:01 26.00 32 XETR 10 June 2021 12:08:01 26.00 27 XETR 10 June 2021 12:17:48 26.00 38 XETR 10 June 2021 13:14:42 26.00 50 XETR 10 June 2021 16:48:08 25.90 51 XETR 10 June 2021 16:48:08 26.00 29 XETR 10 June 2021 17:30:05 25.90 24 XETR 10 June 2021 17:36:26 26.00 198 XETR Sum

10 June 2021 25.9717

Weighted average price 699

Total 11 June 2021 09:11:50 26.00 35 XETR 11 June 2021 11:16:44 26.00 50 XETR 11 June 2021 11:51:54 25.70 40 XETR 11 June 2021 12:01:29 25.60 100 XETR 11 June 2021 12:01:46 25.60 200 XETR 11 June 2021 12:02:25 25.70 6 XETR 11 June 2021 12:02:25 25.60 154 XETR 11 June 2021 12:02:40 25.50 100 XETR 11 June 2021 12:02:49 25.70 50 XETR 11 June 2021 12:35:51 25.90 132 XETR 11 June 2021 12:35:51 25.80 32 XETR 11 June 2021 12:35:51 26.00 50 XETR 11 June 2021 12:35:51 25.70 336 XETR 11 June 2021 12:35:59 25.40 100 XETR 11 June 2021 12:36:16 26.00 50 XETR 11 June 2021 13:07:59 25.30 100 XETR 11 June 2021 13:09:10 25.80 50 XETR 11 June 2021 13:24:35 25.70 184 XETR 11 June 2021 13:24:35 25.80 32 XETR 11 June 2021 13:24:35 25.60 194 XETR 11 June 2021 13:26:51 25.60 190 XETR 11 June 2021 13:52:49 25.80 35 XETR 11 June 2021 15:08:06 25.50 300 XETR 11 June 2021 15:08:21 25.70 768 XETR 11 June 2021 15:08:21 25.80 232 XETR 11 June 2021 15:08:31 25.80 39 XETR 11 June 2021 15:08:31 25.90 32 XETR 11 June 2021 15:08:31 26.00 29 XETR 11 June 2021 15:15:59 25.50 601 XETR 11 June 2021 15:17:56 25.50 451 XETR 11 June 2021 15:17:56 25.50 648 XETR 11 June 2021 16:25:24 25.50 962 XETR 11 June 2021 16:25:24 25.50 177 XETR 11 June 2021 16:25:24 25.40 308 XETR 11 June 2021 16:25:24 25.50 158 XETR 11 June 2021 16:25:30 25.50 204 XETR 11 June 2021 16:25:30 25.50 191 XETR 11 June 2021 16:25:57 25.90 463 XETR 11 June 2021 16:25:57 25.80 37 XETR 11 June 2021 16:26:42 25.50 3,000 XETR 11 June 2021 16:27:19 25.80 100 XETR 11 June 2021 17:36:24 25.80 2,500 XETR 11 June 2021 17:36:24 25.80 500 XETR 11 June 2021 17:36:24 25.80 8,600 XETR Sum

11 June 2021 25.6912

Weighted average price 22,520

Total

14 June 2021 09:58:17 25.60 59 XETR 14 June 2021 09:58:17 25.50 441 XETR 14 June 2021 09:58:51 25.60 314 XETR 14 June 2021 09:58:51 25.70 26 XETR 14 June 2021 10:08:14 25.80 60 XETR 14 June 2021 10:08:29 25.80 88 XETR 14 June 2021 10:08:29 25.90 12 XETR 14 June 2021 10:40:46 25.30 100 XETR 14 June 2021 10:43:15 25.60 40 XETR 14 June 2021 10:43:15 25.60 100 XETR 14 June 2021 10:44:02 25.80 9 XETR 14 June 2021 10:44:02 25.70 81 XETR 14 June 2021 11:49:12 25.60 31 XETR 14 June 2021 11:49:12 25.70 8 XETR 14 June 2021 11:49:12 25.50 361 XETR 14 June 2021 13:07:02 25.40 100 XETR 14 June 2021 13:07:14 25.50 6 XETR 14 June 2021 13:07:14 25.40 94 XETR 14 June 2021 13:08:14 25.50 300 XETR 14 June 2021 13:17:20 25.40 190 XETR 14 June 2021 13:18:00 25.50 70 XETR 14 June 2021 14:51:23 25.50 700 XETR 14 June 2021 14:51:46 25.50 800 XETR 14 June 2021 14:52:23 25.50 350 XETR 14 June 2021 16:14:46 25.40 159 XETR 14 June 2021 16:14:46 25.30 501 XETR 14 June 2021 16:21:48 25.40 1,000 XETR 14 June 2021 16:22:24 25.40 520 XETR 14 June 2021 16:22:24 25.30 480 XETR 14 June 2021 16:22:38 25.70 272 XETR 14 June 2021 16:22:38 25.80 601 XETR 14 June 2021 16:22:38 25.60 225 XETR 14 June 2021 16:22:38 25.40 871 XETR 14 June 2021 16:22:38 25.50 31 XETR 14 June 2021 16:22:58 25.70 21 XETR 14 June 2021 16:22:58 25.60 31 XETR 14 June 2021 16:22:58 25.50 31 XETR 14 June 2021 16:22:58 25.30 417 XETR 14 June 2021 16:23:18 25.80 100 XETR 14 June 2021 17:36:15 25.80 2,000 XETR Sum

14 June 2021 25.5371

Weighted average price 11,600

Total

15 June 2021 16:50:59 25.80 336 XETR 15 June 2021 16:50:59 25.60 464 XETR 15 June 2021 16:51:19 25.50 50 XETR 15 June 2021 16:51:39 25.50 155 XETR 15 June 2021 16:51:39 25.80 5 XETR 15 June 2021 17:38:24 25.90 500 XETR 15 June 2021 17:38:24 25.90 400 XETR 15 June 2021 17:38:24 25.90 500 XETR Sum

15 June 2021 25.7941

Weighted average price 2,410

Total

16 June 2021 09:23:51 25.70 344 XETR 16 June 2021 09:23:51 25.80 156 XETR 16 June 2021 09:24:39 25.80 50 XETR 16 June 2021 13:11:02 25.50 300 XETR 16 June 2021 13:11:02 25.50 1,700 XETR 16 June 2021 17:03:10 25.70 344 XETR 16 June 2021 17:03:10 25.80 339 XETR 16 June 2021 17:03:10 25.90 317 XETR 16 June 2021 17:03:28 25.80 50 XETR 16 June 2021 17:36:24 25.80 1,000 XETR 16 June 2021 17:36:24 25.80 1,000 XETR 16 June 2021 17:36:24 25.80 2,000 XETR 16 June 2021 17:36:24 25.80 3,000 XETR Sum

16 June 2021 25.7399

Weighted average price 10,600

Total



Sum

(08/06/21-16/06/21) Weighted average price (EUR) Total 25.6191 104,116

Disclaimer

"This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy any securities. The securities have already been sold.

The information contained herein is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of America (including its territories and possessions of any State of the United States of America or of the District of Columbia) or publications with a general circulation in the United States of America. This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy or subscribe to securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold in the United States of America absent registration or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act. The issuer does not intend to register any portion of the offering in the United States of America or to conduct a public offering of the securities in the United States of America.

No prospectus has been or will be approved for publication in the United Kingdom in respect of the securities to which this publication relates. Consequently, this publication is being distributed only to, and is directed only at, persons who are (a) "qualified investors" as defined in Article 2 of the UK Prospectus Regulation (Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 which forms part of the law of England and Wales by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) and either (i) persons who have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Order"), or (ii) persons who are high net worth entities falling within Articles 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order, or (b) other persons to whom it may otherwise lawfully be communicated (all such persons under (a) and (b) together being referred to as "relevant persons"). Furthermore, this publication is only addressed to and directed at persons in member states of the European Economic Area (other than in Germany) who are "qualified investors" within the meaning of Article 2(e) of the Prospectus Regulation ("Qualified Investors"). Any investment or investment activity to which this publication relates is only available to and will only be engaged in with (i) in the United Kingdom, relevant persons, and (ii) in any other member state of the European Economic Area (other than in Germany), Qualified Investors. Any other persons who receive this publication in the United Kingdom or the European Economic Area (other than in Germany) should not rely on or act upon it.

This publication is not an offer of securities for sale in Canada, Japan, Australia or South Africa."

