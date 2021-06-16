checkAd

DGAP-News hGears AG: Notification on the implementation of stabilisation measures

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
16.06.2021, 20:57  |  16   |   |   

DGAP-News: hGears AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
hGears AG: Notification on the implementation of stabilisation measures

16.06.2021 / 20:57
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

hGears AG: Notification on the implementation of stabilisation measures

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THE PRESS RELEASE.

16 June 2021

hGears AG

Notification in accordance with Article 5 (4) b) and (5) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse ("Market Abuse Regulation") of 16 April 2014 and in accordance with Article 6 (2) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 on the implementation of stabilisation measures

hGears AG (contact: Daniel Basok; +49 (0) 7422 566 730) hereby gives notice that the Stabilisation Manager named below undertook stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014)) in relation to the offer of securities, as set out below:
 
Securities:  
Issuer: hGears AG
Guarantor (if any): Not applicable
Aggregate nominal amount: 6,670,000
Description: No-par value shares
ISIN DE000A3CMGN3
Offer price: EUR 26.00
Stabilisation Manager: Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers AG
Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of over-allotment option: 870,000 no-par value shares
Stabilisation market place: Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Xetra
   
Stabilisations:  
Date Time of order Execution price (EUR) Amount Market place
8 June 2021 11:38:02 25.70 355 XETR  
8 June 2021 11:38:02 25.60 1,849 XETR  
8 June 2021 11:38:02 25.40 235 XETR  
8 June 2021 11:38:02 25.30 194 XETR  
8 June 2021 11:38:02 25.20 367 XETR  
8 June 2021 14:41:28 25.60 376 XETR  
8 June 2021 14:41:28 25.70 29 XETR  
8 June 2021 14:41:28 25.50 95 XETR  
8 June 2021 15:57:43 25.20 753 XETR  
8 June 2021 16:00:07 25.70 1,000 XETR  
8 June 2021 16:00:07 25.70 1,247 XETR  
8 June 2021 16:01:00 25.70 1,473 XETR  
8 June 2021 16:01:00 25.60 527 XETR  
8 June 2021 16:01:11 25.60 1,000 XETR  
8 June 2021 16:02:43 25.00 568 XETR  
8 June 2021 16:02:43 24.90 266 XETR  
8 June 2021 16:05:11 25.40 500 XETR  
8 June 2021 16:05:11 25.40 3,200 XETR  
8 June 2021 16:05:11 25.40 500 XETR  
8 June 2021 16:05:11 25.40 1,166 XETR  
8 June 2021 16:19:33 25.00 368 XETR  
8 June 2021 16:19:33 24.70 6,462 XETR  
8 June 2021 16:19:33 25.00 1,690 XETR  
8 June 2021 16:22:23 25.70 234 XETR  
8 June 2021 16:22:23 25.40 766 XETR  
8 June 2021 17:36:05 25.90 6,000 XETR  
Sum
8 June 2021 		  25.3715
Weighted average price 		31,220
Total 		   
           
           
9 June 2021 10:43:48 25.80 267 XETR  
9 June 2021 10:43:48 25.70 11 XETR  
9 June 2021 10:46:02 25.40 222 XETR  
9 June 2021 11:36:17 25.40 375 XETR  
9 June 2021 11:36:17 25.00 392 XETR  
9 June 2021 11:36:17 24.80 36 XETR  
9 June 2021 11:38:35 25.30 197 XETR  
9 June 2021 11:38:35 25.20 1,517 XETR  
9 June 2021 11:38:54 25.80 27 XETR  
9 June 2021 11:38:54 25.70 182 XETR  
9 June 2021 11:38:54 25.40 291 XETR  
9 June 2021 11:39:23 25.90 309 XETR  
9 June 2021 11:39:23 25.80 167 XETR  
9 June 2021 11:39:23 25.40 24 XETR  
9 June 2021 11:40:12 25.40 50 XETR  
9 June 2021 11:40:30 25.80 22 XETR  
9 June 2021 11:40:30 25.40 678 XETR  
9 June 2021 11:40:44 25.80 120 XETR  
9 June 2021 11:40:44 25.70 40 XETR  
9 June 2021 11:40:44 25.40 40 XETR  
9 June 2021 11:48:57 25.90 7,760 XETR  
9 June 2021 11:48:57 26.00 1,449 XETR  
9 June 2021 11:48:57 25.80 194 XETR  
9 June 2021 11:48:57 25.40 221 XETR  
9 June 2021 11:48:57 25.70 376 XETR  
9 June 2021 11:49:17 26.00 1,950 XETR  
9 June 2021 11:49:17 26.00 174 XETR  
9 June 2021 11:49:17 25.40 30 XETR  
9 June 2021 11:49:17 25.80 1,225 XETR  
9 June 2021 11:49:17 26.00 1,621 XETR  
9 June 2021 11:49:39 26.00 194 XETR  
9 June 2021 11:49:39 26.00 174 XETR  
9 June 2021 11:49:39 25.80 232 XETR  
9 June 2021 11:49:39 25.90 568 XETR  
9 June 2021 11:49:39 26.00 11 XETR  
9 June 2021 11:49:39 26.00 574 XETR  
9 June 2021 11:49:39 26.00 15 XETR  
9 June 2021 12:17:29 26.00 300 XETR  
9 June 2021 12:21:17 26.00 2,932 XETR  
9 June 2021 16:52:32 26.00 100 XETR  
Sum
9 June 2021 		  25.8228
Weighted average price 		25,067
Total 		   
         
         
10 June 2021 09:50:35 26.00 10 XETR  
10 June 2021 10:06:59 25.70 7 XETR  
10 June 2021 10:06:59 25.80 34 XETR  
10 June 2021 10:06:59 26.00 125 XETR  
10 June 2021 10:06:59 25.90 34 XETR  
10 June 2021 10:56:32 26.00 40 XETR  
10 June 2021 11:59:01 26.00 32 XETR  
10 June 2021 12:08:01 26.00 27 XETR  
10 June 2021 12:17:48 26.00 38 XETR  
10 June 2021 13:14:42 26.00 50 XETR  
10 June 2021 16:48:08 25.90 51 XETR  
10 June 2021 16:48:08 26.00 29 XETR  
10 June 2021 17:30:05 25.90 24 XETR  
10 June 2021 17:36:26 26.00 198 XETR  
Sum
10 June 2021 		  25.9717
Weighted average price 		699
Total 		   
           
           
11 June 2021 09:11:50 26.00 35 XETR  
11 June 2021 11:16:44 26.00 50 XETR  
11 June 2021 11:51:54 25.70 40 XETR  
11 June 2021 12:01:29 25.60 100 XETR  
11 June 2021 12:01:46 25.60 200 XETR  
11 June 2021 12:02:25 25.70 6 XETR  
11 June 2021 12:02:25 25.60 154 XETR  
11 June 2021 12:02:40 25.50 100 XETR  
11 June 2021 12:02:49 25.70 50 XETR  
11 June 2021 12:35:51 25.90 132 XETR  
11 June 2021 12:35:51 25.80 32 XETR  
11 June 2021 12:35:51 26.00 50 XETR  
11 June 2021 12:35:51 25.70 336 XETR  
11 June 2021 12:35:59 25.40 100 XETR  
11 June 2021 12:36:16 26.00 50 XETR  
11 June 2021 13:07:59 25.30 100 XETR  
11 June 2021 13:09:10 25.80 50 XETR  
11 June 2021 13:24:35 25.70 184 XETR  
11 June 2021 13:24:35 25.80 32 XETR  
11 June 2021 13:24:35 25.60 194 XETR  
11 June 2021 13:26:51 25.60 190 XETR  
11 June 2021 13:52:49 25.80 35 XETR  
11 June 2021 15:08:06 25.50 300 XETR  
11 June 2021 15:08:21 25.70 768 XETR  
11 June 2021 15:08:21 25.80 232 XETR  
11 June 2021 15:08:31 25.80 39 XETR  
11 June 2021 15:08:31 25.90 32 XETR  
11 June 2021 15:08:31 26.00 29 XETR  
11 June 2021 15:15:59 25.50 601 XETR  
11 June 2021 15:17:56 25.50 451 XETR  
11 June 2021 15:17:56 25.50 648 XETR  
11 June 2021 16:25:24 25.50 962 XETR  
11 June 2021 16:25:24 25.50 177 XETR  
11 June 2021 16:25:24 25.40 308 XETR  
11 June 2021 16:25:24 25.50 158 XETR  
11 June 2021 16:25:30 25.50 204 XETR  
11 June 2021 16:25:30 25.50 191 XETR  
11 June 2021 16:25:57 25.90 463 XETR  
11 June 2021 16:25:57 25.80 37 XETR  
11 June 2021 16:26:42 25.50 3,000 XETR  
11 June 2021 16:27:19 25.80 100 XETR  
11 June 2021 17:36:24 25.80 2,500 XETR  
11 June 2021 17:36:24 25.80 500 XETR  
11 June 2021 17:36:24 25.80 8,600 XETR  
Sum
11 June 2021 		  25.6912
Weighted average price 		22,520
Total
  		   
           
           
14 June 2021 09:58:17 25.60 59 XETR  
14 June 2021 09:58:17 25.50 441 XETR  
14 June 2021 09:58:51 25.60 314 XETR  
14 June 2021 09:58:51 25.70 26 XETR  
14 June 2021 10:08:14 25.80 60 XETR  
14 June 2021 10:08:29 25.80 88 XETR  
14 June 2021 10:08:29 25.90 12 XETR  
14 June 2021 10:40:46 25.30 100 XETR  
14 June 2021 10:43:15 25.60 40 XETR  
14 June 2021 10:43:15 25.60 100 XETR  
14 June 2021 10:44:02 25.80 9 XETR  
14 June 2021 10:44:02 25.70 81 XETR  
14 June 2021 11:49:12 25.60 31 XETR  
14 June 2021 11:49:12 25.70 8 XETR  
14 June 2021 11:49:12 25.50 361 XETR  
14 June 2021 13:07:02 25.40 100 XETR  
14 June 2021 13:07:14 25.50 6 XETR  
14 June 2021 13:07:14 25.40 94 XETR  
14 June 2021 13:08:14 25.50 300 XETR  
14 June 2021 13:17:20 25.40 190 XETR  
14 June 2021 13:18:00 25.50 70 XETR  
14 June 2021 14:51:23 25.50 700 XETR  
14 June 2021 14:51:46 25.50 800 XETR  
14 June 2021 14:52:23 25.50 350 XETR  
14 June 2021 16:14:46 25.40 159 XETR  
14 June 2021 16:14:46 25.30 501 XETR  
14 June 2021 16:21:48 25.40 1,000 XETR  
14 June 2021 16:22:24 25.40 520 XETR  
14 June 2021 16:22:24 25.30 480 XETR  
14 June 2021 16:22:38 25.70 272 XETR  
14 June 2021 16:22:38 25.80 601 XETR  
14 June 2021 16:22:38 25.60 225 XETR  
14 June 2021 16:22:38 25.40 871 XETR  
14 June 2021 16:22:38 25.50 31 XETR  
14 June 2021 16:22:58 25.70 21 XETR  
14 June 2021 16:22:58 25.60 31 XETR  
14 June 2021 16:22:58 25.50 31 XETR  
14 June 2021 16:22:58 25.30 417 XETR  
14 June 2021 16:23:18 25.80 100 XETR  
14 June 2021 17:36:15 25.80 2,000 XETR  
Sum
14 June 2021 		  25.5371
Weighted average price 		11,600
Total
  		   
           
           
15 June 2021 16:50:59 25.80 336 XETR  
15 June 2021 16:50:59 25.60 464 XETR  
15 June 2021 16:51:19 25.50 50 XETR  
15 June 2021 16:51:39 25.50 155 XETR  
15 June 2021 16:51:39 25.80 5 XETR  
15 June 2021 17:38:24 25.90 500 XETR  
15 June 2021 17:38:24 25.90 400 XETR  
15 June 2021 17:38:24 25.90 500 XETR  
Sum
15 June 2021 		  25.7941
Weighted average price 		2,410
Total
  		   
           
           
16 June 2021 09:23:51 25.70 344 XETR  
16 June 2021 09:23:51 25.80 156 XETR  
16 June 2021 09:24:39 25.80 50 XETR  
16 June 2021 13:11:02 25.50 300 XETR  
16 June 2021 13:11:02 25.50 1,700 XETR  
16 June 2021 17:03:10 25.70 344 XETR  
16 June 2021 17:03:10 25.80 339 XETR  
16 June 2021 17:03:10 25.90 317 XETR  
16 June 2021 17:03:28 25.80 50 XETR  
16 June 2021 17:36:24 25.80 1,000 XETR  
16 June 2021 17:36:24 25.80 1,000 XETR  
16 June 2021 17:36:24 25.80 2,000 XETR  
16 June 2021 17:36:24 25.80 3,000 XETR  
Sum
16 June 2021 		  25.7399
Weighted average price 		10,600
Total
  		   
 
Sum
(08/06/21-16/06/21) 		Weighted average price (EUR) Total
  25.6191 104,116
 

Disclaimer

"This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy any securities. The securities have already been sold.

The information contained herein is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of America (including its territories and possessions of any State of the United States of America or of the District of Columbia) or publications with a general circulation in the United States of America. This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy or subscribe to securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold in the United States of America absent registration or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act. The issuer does not intend to register any portion of the offering in the United States of America or to conduct a public offering of the securities in the United States of America.

No prospectus has been or will be approved for publication in the United Kingdom in respect of the securities to which this publication relates. Consequently, this publication is being distributed only to, and is directed only at, persons who are (a) "qualified investors" as defined in Article 2 of the UK Prospectus Regulation (Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 which forms part of the law of England and Wales by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) and either (i) persons who have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Order"), or (ii) persons who are high net worth entities falling within Articles 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order, or (b) other persons to whom it may otherwise lawfully be communicated (all such persons under (a) and (b) together being referred to as "relevant persons"). Furthermore, this publication is only addressed to and directed at persons in member states of the European Economic Area (other than in Germany) who are "qualified investors" within the meaning of Article 2(e) of the Prospectus Regulation ("Qualified Investors"). Any investment or investment activity to which this publication relates is only available to and will only be engaged in with (i) in the United Kingdom, relevant persons, and (ii) in any other member state of the European Economic Area (other than in Germany), Qualified Investors. Any other persons who receive this publication in the United Kingdom or the European Economic Area (other than in Germany) should not rely on or act upon it.

This publication is not an offer of securities for sale in Canada, Japan, Australia or South Africa."

 


16.06.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: hGears AG
Brambach 38
78713 Schramberg
Germany
Phone: +49 (7422) 566 0
Fax: +49 (7422) 566 883
E-mail: info@hgears.com
Internet: https://hgears.com
ISIN: DE000A3CMGN3
WKN: A3CMGN
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
EQS News ID: 1208898

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1208898  16.06.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1208898&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreethGears Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News hGears AG: Notification on the implementation of stabilisation measures DGAP-News: hGears AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous hGears AG: Notification on the implementation of stabilisation measures 16.06.2021 / 20:57 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. hGears AG: Notification on the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Brockhaus Capital Management AG: BCM AG schließt Kaufvertrag über Mehrheitserwerb der digitalen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: wallstreet:online AG platziert neue Aktien aus einer Barkapitalerhöhung mit einem ...
EQS-News: Relief berichtet, dass sein Kooperationspartner zusätzliche Ergebnisse aus dem erweiterten ...
DGAP-Adhoc: H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA hebt EBITDA-Erwartung an
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberg Pharma AG Raises EUR 20 Million From Private Placement
DGAP-News: q.beyond erwirbt Modern-Workplace-Spezialisten datac
DGAP-Adhoc: wallstreet:online AG places new shares from cash capital increase with gross proceeds of ...
Sexismus in der Online Marketing Szene?
DGAP-Adhoc: Brockhaus Capital Management AG: BCM AG signed purchase agreement to acquire majority stake in ...
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger sichert sich EUR 185 Millionen Fremdfinanzierung für den weiteren Kapazitätsausbau ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Vor Reiseantritt bequem Gepäck einchecken und PCR-Test machen: CENTOGENE, Lufthansa und Fraport ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: Corestate stemmt Finanzierung von Kauf und Entwicklung des „FÜRST' Projekts am ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Brockhaus Capital Management AG: BCM AG schließt Kaufvertrag über Mehrheitserwerb der digitalen ...
DGAP-News: NIMIQ: Revolution in trading cryptocurrencies: Nimiq OASIS achieves direct compatibility between ...
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG übernimmt Business Keeper GmbH
DGAP-Adhoc: SNP Confirms Talks on the Acquisition of Software Specialist Datavard
DGAP-DD: Siemens Energy AG deutsch
Quantum Battery Metals beginnt mit Arbeitsprogramm auf gleich drei Schlüssellagerstätten - Aktie ...
Titel
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap bietet ein Update zur Implementierung innovativer technischer ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Bekanntgabe Jahresabschluss 2020
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE AND ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q1 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
Aussichtsreiche Uranmineralisierung bei Megawatts Selteneerdmetall-Projekte in Australien
DGAP-News: sino AG: Beteiligungsunternehmen Trade Republic Bank GmbH schließt Series C unter Führung von ...
DGAP-News: UMT AG veröffentlicht vorläufige Jahreszahlen 2020: Umsatz und Ergebnis signifikant verbessert - ...
EQS-News: Relief berichtet, dass sein Kooperationspartner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, bei der US-amerikanischen FDA ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20:57 Uhr
DGAP-News: hGears AG: Bekanntmachung über die Durchführung von Stabilisierungsmaßnahmen
08.06.21
DGAP-News: hGears AG: Notification on the implementation of stabilisation measures
08.06.21
DGAP-News: hGears AG: Bekanntmachung über die Durchführung von Stabilisierungsmaßnahmen
02.06.21
DGAP-Stimmrechte: hGears AG (deutsch)
01.06.21
Corona-Kilos ade: Dick im Geschäft: Fitness-Aktien machen eine gute Figur
28.05.21
DGAP-News: hGears AG: Veröffentlichung der Stimmrechtsmitteilungen (deutsch)
28.05.21
DGAP-News: hGears AG: Release of voting rights notifications
28.05.21
DGAP-News: hGears AG: Veröffentlichung der Stimmrechtsmitteilungen
28.05.21
DGAP-Stimmrechte: hGears AG (deutsch)
28.05.21
DGAP-Stimmrechte: hGears AG (deutsch)