Huntington Announces the Closing of the Upsized Brokered Private Placement of C$6,000,000 and the contemporaneous Non-Brokered Flow-Through Private Placement of $2,500,000

The Company also announces the completion of the previously announced contemporaneous non-brokered private placement of flow-through units (“ FT Units ”) sold at a price of C$0.35 per FT Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of C$2,500,000, for total gross proceeds of C$8,500,000 (the “ Offering ”).

CALGARY, Alberta, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Exploration Inc. (TSX.V–HEI) (“ Huntington " or the “ Company ”) is pleased to announce that it has closed its private placement with Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Sprott Capital Partners, as co-lead agents, on behalf of a syndicate of agents including Cormark Securities Inc. (collectively, the “ Agents ”) for gross proceeds of C$6,000,000 comprised of units (“ HD Units ”) sold at a price of C$0.28 per HD Unit.

Each FT Unit consisted of one common share of the Company each of which will qualify as a "flow-through share" (within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the “Tax Act”)) and one-half of one transferable common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each HD Unit consisted of one common share of the Company and one-half of one Warrant. Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company at an exercise price of C$0.40 for a period of 2 years following the closing of the Offering.

The proceeds raised from the sale of FT Shares will be used to incur “Canadian exploration expenses” that are “flow-through mining expenditures” (as such terms are defined in the Tax Act) on the Company’s flagship properties in Ontario, Canada prior to December 31, 2022 (or such other period as may be permissible under applicable tax legislation), and to renounce all such expenditures in favour of the subscribers of the FT Units effective December 31, 2021. The proceeds raised from the sale of HD Units will be used for general working capital purposes and for exploration on the Company’s other Ontario properties.

As consideration for their participation in the Offering, the Company paid the Agents a cash commission equal to 6.0% of the proceeds from the sale of the HD Units.

The participation in the Offering by an executive officer of the Company is considered a "related party transaction" (the “Related Party”) as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”). The Company has determined that, and is relying on, the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements set out in paragraphs 5.5(a) and (b) and 5.7(1)(a) and (b) under MI 61-101. The Company did not file a material change report at least 21 days before the expected closing date of the Offering which the Company deemed reasonable in the circumstances so as to be able to avail itself of potential financing and complete the Offering in an expeditious manner.