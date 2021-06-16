checkAd

Freddie Mac Prices $886 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-F114

MCLEAN, Va., June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) has priced a new offering of Structured Pass-Through Certificates (K Certificates), which includes a class of floating rate bonds indexed to the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR). The approximately $886 million in K Certificates (K-F114 Certificates) are expected to settle on or about June 24, 2021. The K-F114 Certificates are backed by floating-rate multifamily mortgages with 10-year terms, which are SOFR-based.

K-F114 Pricing

Class Principal/Notional Amount (mm) Weighted Average Life (Years) Discount Margin Coupon Dollar Price
AS $886.487 9.54 22 30-day SOFR avg + 22 100.000
Details

  • Co-Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Barclays Capital Inc.
  • Co-Managers: Amherst Pierpont Securities LLC, Brownstone Investment Group, LLC CastleOak Securities, L.P. and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC

The K-F114 Certificates will not be rated and will include one senior principal and interest class and one interest-only class that is also entitled to static prepayment premiums. The K-F114 Certificates are backed by corresponding classes issued by the FREMF 2021-KF114 Mortgage Trust (KF114 Trust) and guaranteed by Freddie Mac. The KF114 Trust will also issue certificates consisting of the Class CS and R Certificates, which will be subordinate to the classes backing the K-F114 Certificates and will not be guaranteed by Freddie Mac.

Freddie Mac Multifamily is a leading issuer of agency-guaranteed structured multifamily securities. K-Deals are part of the company’s business strategy to transfer a portion of the risk of losses away from taxpayers and to private investors who purchase the unguaranteed subordinate bonds. K Certificates typically feature a wide range of investor options with stable cash flows and structured credit enhancement.

