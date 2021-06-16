Ulta Beauty to Participate in the Jefferies Virtual Consumer Conference

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) today announced that the Company will participate in a Fireside Chat and host group meetings with investors at the Jefferies Virtual Consumer Conference on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time / 10:30 a.m. Central Time. The Fireside Chat will be hosted by Scott Settersten, chief financial officer, Kecia Steelman, chief operating officer, and Shelley Haus, chief marketing officer, and will be webcast live at http://ir.ultabeauty.com .

At Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA), the possibilities are beautiful. Ulta Beauty is the largest U.S. beauty retailer and the premier beauty destination for cosmetics, fragrance, skin care products, hair care products and salon services. In 1990, the Company reinvented the beauty retail experience by offering a new way to shop for beauty – bringing together all things beauty, all in one place. Today, Ulta Beauty operates more than 1,250 retail stores across 50 states and also distributes its products through its website, which includes a collection of tips, tutorials, and social content. For more information, visit www.ulta.com.

Ulta Beauty was recently added to the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index, which tracks the financial performance of public companies committed to supporting gender equality through policy development, representation and transparency. More information about Ulta Beauty’s corporate responsibility efforts can be found at http://ir.ultabeauty.com/Corporate-Responsibility/default.aspx.

