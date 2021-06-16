Enviva Partners, LP to Participate in J.P. Morgan Energy, Power and Renewables Conference

Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE: EVA) (“Enviva” or the “Partnership”) today announced that members of its management team will attend and meet virtually with investors at the upcoming J.P. Morgan Energy, Power and Renewables Conference from Tuesday, June 22, to Wednesday, June 23, 2021.

About Enviva Partners, LP

Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE: EVA) is a publicly traded master limited partnership that aggregates a natural resource, wood fiber, and processes it into a transportable form, wood pellets. The Partnership sells a significant majority of its wood pellets through long-term, take-or-pay off-take contracts with creditworthy customers in the United Kingdom, Europe, and in Japan. The Partnership owns and operates 10 plants with a combined production capacity of approximately 6.4 million metric tons per year in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi. In addition, the Partnership exports wood pellets through its marine terminals at the Port of Chesapeake, Virginia, the Port of Wilmington, North Carolina, and the Port of Pascagoula, Mississippi, and from third-party marine terminals in Savannah, Georgia, Mobile, Alabama, and Panama City, Florida. The above description includes the acquisitions announced in a press release issued on June 3, 2021, which are expected to close on or around July 1, 2021, subject to customary adjustments and closing conditions.

