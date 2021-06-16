checkAd

Domo and JMills Entertainment Win Five Telly Awards

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.06.2021, 22:05  |  21   |   |   

Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced it and production partner JMills Entertainment are the recipients of five Telly Awards highlighting the joint achievement in producing the Domopalooza 2021 Opening Keynote in the 42nd Annual Telly Awards. The recognitions include a Gold Telly for the Online General-Show Opening Segment, a Silver for Online Craft-Set Design and three Bronzes for Online General-Virtual Events & Experiences, Online Craft-Directing and Online Craft-Writing respectively.

The Telly Awards is the premier award honoring video and television across all screens. Established in 1979, The Telly Awards receives over 12,000 entries from all 50 states and 5 continents and are judged by leaders from video platforms, television, streaming networks, production companies and including Netflix, Dow Jones, Duplass Brothers Productions, Complex Networks, A&E Networks, Hearst Media, Nickelodeon, ESPN Films, RYOT, Partizan and Vimeo.

“In the face of a year like no other, Domo continued to defy the limitations of our new world, in continuing to create compelling and engaging work,” says Sabrina Dridje, Telly Awards Executive Director. “This year’s submissions doubled down on what we already know about the industry. Creativity cannot be stopped. Collaboration will always prevail. New ideas and stories will always find a way to break through to an audience.”

Domopalooza, Domo’s annual customer event, is the modern BI event of the year. It brings together business executives, data professionals and IT leaders looking to approach BI in new ways, modernize business processes and get BI leverage by unlocking high-value data to take action on what matters most. In its seventh year, Domopalooza 2021 embraced the unprecedented times and pulled together content for a production that was uniquely Domo, delivering a one-of-a-kind virtual event to thousands of customers and viewers.

“Every year Domo steps up to a new-level of production with their live show,” said Jeremy Miller, Director and Founder of JMills Entertainment. “With the event moving online, it was important for us to match that world-class show level they put on with our production value and Josh’s performance.”

“It’s rewarding to be recognized for the incredible virtual experience and content the entire Domopalooza team worked so hard to deliver for our customers,” said John Mellor, Chief Strategy Officer at Domo. “This recognition is particularly meaningful because delivering an unparalleled user experience has always been one of Domo’s organizing principles.”

The full list of the 42nd Annual Telly Awards winners can be found at

www.tellyawards.com/winners.

About JMills

Utah’s multi-award winning nationally recognized full-service film production studio, JMills Entertainment - 'where passion bleeds.' Trusted by Tesla, Ford, T-Mobile, Verizon, Panasonic, Traeger, and Domo, your message becomes our own as we push to craft authentic stories that move the needle on a global scale. We strive for excellence in film craft, messaging, and performance from the first stages of creative to the finishing touches of Post-Production. JME targets the heart of the story and leans into authenticity, truth and soul, ensuring the finished product will resonate with your audience. See our work at www.jmillsent.com/films.

About Domo

Domo is the Business Cloud, empowering organizations of all sizes with BI leverage at cloud scale in record time. With Domo, BI-critical processes that took weeks, months or more can now be done on-the-fly, in minutes or seconds, at unbelievable scale. For more information about how Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) helps its customers go fast, go big and go bold, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Domo and Domo is the Business Cloud are registered trademarks of Domo, Inc.

Domo Registered (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Domo and JMills Entertainment Win Five Telly Awards Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced it and production partner JMills Entertainment are the recipients of five Telly Awards highlighting the joint achievement in producing the Domopalooza 2021 Opening Keynote in the 42nd Annual Telly Awards. The …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Elanco Announces Agreement to Acquire Kindred Biosciences
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) on Behalf of ...
Gartner Announces Upsizing and Pricing of its $600 Million 3.625% Senior Notes due 2029
U.S. Government Purchases Additional 200 Million Doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine
Three Powerhouse Women to be Nominated to Doma Board; Expects to Add Facebook’s Chief Diversity ...
Amazon and Metro Announce a $125 Million Commitment to Create 1,000 Affordable Housing Units at ...
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Announces That The American Journal of Gastroenterology Publishes Full ...
Teva Announces the U.S. Launch of its Generic Version of SOOLANTRA (ivermectin) Cream, 1% for Once ...
Itron Enterprise Edition Meter Data Management System Again Achieves SAP Certification as ...
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
OCUGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. on Behalf of Ocugen Stockholders and ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Almonty Industries Inc. Report of Voting Results
Longer-term Data for Kite’s Yescarta in Relapsed or Refractory Follicular Lymphoma Demonstrate ...
Washington Prime Group Commences Voluntary Chapter 11 Financial Restructuring with RSA Supported by ...
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.06.21
Domo Joins Snowflake’s Snowpark Accelerated Program
08.06.21
Domo Introduces New Domo Everywhere Offering
01.06.21
Domo Executives to Participate in Baird's 2021 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference
27.05.21
Domo Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
24.05.21
Domo COVID-19 Tracker Receives Honorable Mention in Fast Company’s 2021 World Changing Ideas Awards
20.05.21
Domo Delivers an ROI of 345 Percent According to Independent Research Firm Analysis