Myomo to Present at Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference on June 23, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.06.2021, 22:05  |  21   |   |   

Myomo, Inc. (NYSE American: MYO) (“Myomo” or the “Company”), a wearable medical robotics company that offers increased functionality for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis, today announced that Paul R. Gudonis, Chief Executive Officer, and David Henry, Chief Financial Officer, will present a corporate overview of the company at the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at 10:45 a.m. Eastern time.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Event: Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference
Date: Wednesday, June 23, 2021
Time: 10:45 a.m. – 11:15 a.m. Eastern Time
Webcast Registration: https://sidoti.cventevents.com/1wZvdb?RefId=weblink-investor

A link to the live webcast of the presentation will be available online for registered investors through the investor relations section of Myomo’s website at www.myomo.com. Following the event, a replay of the presentation will be archived on the Myomo website for approximately 90 days.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc. is a wearable medical robotics company that offers improved arm and hand function for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis. Myomo develops and markets the MyoPro product line. MyoPro is a powered upper limb orthosis designed to support the arm and restore function to the weakened or paralyzed arms of patients suffering from CVA stroke, brachial plexus injury, traumatic brain or spinal cord injury, ALS or other neuromuscular disease or injury. It is currently the only marketed device that, sensing a patient’s own EMG signals through non-invasive sensors on the arm, can restore an individual’s ability to perform activities of daily living, including feeding themselves, carrying objects and doing household tasks. Many are able to return to work, live independently and reduce their cost of care. Myomo is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, with sales and clinical professionals across the U.S and representatives internationally. For more information, please visit www.myomo.com.




