DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK) (“DermTech”), a leader in precision dermatology enabled by a non-invasive skin genomics platform, announced today three new key leadership appointments: Loren Clarke, M.D. to the role of Chief Medical Officer, Ray Bassi to the role of Vice President, Sales and Patrick Johnson to the role of Vice President, Information Technology and Digital Systems.

Loren Clarke, M.D., is a board-certified Pathologist and Dermatopathologist with extensive experience in clinical dermatopathology and molecular diagnostics. He succeeds Burkhard Jansen, M.D. who has taken on a new role as Chief Medical Affairs Officer capitalizing on his strong track record of working with payors, clinicians, and medical societies. Dr. Clarke joins DermTech from Myriad Genetics, Inc. where he served as Senior Vice President for Medical Affairs and Medical Director for the Dermatology Division. Dr. Clarke has authored or co-authored more than 50 peer-reviewed publications, numerous book chapters, and a textbook of Dermatopathology, and serves on the Editorial Board of the Journal of Cutaneous Pathology. He has received awards from the American Society for Clinical Oncology, the American Society of Dermatopathology, the AOA Medical Honor Society, and the Arnold P. Gold Foundation’s award for Humanism and Excellence in Teaching. Dr. Clarke completed his medical training and Residency in Pathology at the Penn State Hershey Medical Center and a Fellowship in Dermatopathology at the University of Pennsylvania before joining Penn State as faculty in the Division of Dermatopathology.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Loren to DermTech. Loren’s extensive experience and thought leadership in clinical dermatopathology and genomic product development in dermatology and skin cancer will be a huge asset to us in advancing our vision to lead the genomics revolution in skin health,” commented John Dobak, M.D., chief executive officer of DermTech.

“I’m honored to lead the Medical Affairs, Clinical Research, and Regulatory teams at DermTech in our mission to improve the lives of millions by providing non-invasive precision dermatology solutions that enable individualized care,” said Dr. Clarke. “DermTech’s breakthrough technology is changing the diagnostic pathway to be less invasive, more accurate, and less expensive than the current pathway of surgical biopsy and histopathology. I look forward to contributing to DermTech’s success in this next phase of growth.”