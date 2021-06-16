checkAd

Nomad Foods Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes Offering and Commitments Received to Refinance Its Existing Senior Secured Term Loan Facility

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.06.2021, 22:05  |  44   |   |   

Nomad Foods Limited (“Nomad Foods” or the “Company”) today announces that Nomad Foods BondCo Plc (the “Issuer”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, has priced its private offering of €750.0 million aggregate principal amount of 2.500% senior secured notes due 2028 (the “Notes”). In addition, the Company also announces that it has received commitments to (i) refinance its existing €553 million senior secured term loan facility through a new 7-year term facility due 2028 under its existing senior facility agreement and (ii) upsize its existing revolving credit facility to a new €175 million, 5-year revolving credit facility due 2026 (such refinancing and upsizing, together with the issuance of the Notes, being the “Refinancing”).

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Refinancing to refinance part of its existing senior indebtedness, including redeeming the existing €400.0 million aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due 2024 issued by the Issuer (the “Existing Notes”), and to pay a portion of the purchase consideration for the Company’s previously announced acquisition of Fortenova Group’s Frozen Food Business Group.

The Notes and the Company’s obligations in respect of the senior credit facilities (as amended and restated) will be guaranteed and secured on a senior basis by the Company and certain of its subsidiaries.

The Refinancing is expected to close on June 24, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. However, no assurance can be given that the Refinancing will be completed, or, if completed, as to the terms on which it will be completed.

About Nomad Foods
 Nomad Foods (NYSE: NOMD) is Europe’s leading frozen food company. The Company’s portfolio of iconic brands, which includes Birds Eye, Findus, Iglo, Aunt Bessie’s and Goodfella’s, have been a part of consumers’ meals for generations, standing for great tasting food that is convenient, high quality and nutritious. Nomad Foods is headquartered in the United Kingdom. Additional information may be found at www.nomadfoods.com

Important Regulatory Notices

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in the United States or in any jurisdiction in which, or to any persons to whom, such offering, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

The Notes and any related guarantees have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. Accordingly, the Notes and any related guarantees are being offered and sold in the United States only to qualified institutional buyers in accordance with Rule 144A under the Securities Act and to non-U.S. persons in offshore transactions outside the United States in accordance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. The offer and sale of the Notes will be made pursuant to an exemption under Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the “Prospectus Regulation”) from the requirement to produce a prospectus for offers of securities. This announcement does not constitute an advertisement for purposes of the Prospectus Regulation.

Seite 1 von 5
Nomad Foods Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nomad Foods Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes Offering and Commitments Received to Refinance Its Existing Senior Secured Term Loan Facility Nomad Foods Limited (“Nomad Foods” or the “Company”) today announces that Nomad Foods BondCo Plc (the “Issuer”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, has priced its private offering of €750.0 million aggregate principal amount of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Elanco Announces Agreement to Acquire Kindred Biosciences
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) on Behalf of ...
Gartner Announces Upsizing and Pricing of its $600 Million 3.625% Senior Notes due 2029
U.S. Government Purchases Additional 200 Million Doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine
Three Powerhouse Women to be Nominated to Doma Board; Expects to Add Facebook’s Chief Diversity ...
Amazon and Metro Announce a $125 Million Commitment to Create 1,000 Affordable Housing Units at ...
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Announces That The American Journal of Gastroenterology Publishes Full ...
Teva Announces the U.S. Launch of its Generic Version of SOOLANTRA (ivermectin) Cream, 1% for Once ...
Itron Enterprise Edition Meter Data Management System Again Achieves SAP Certification as ...
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
OCUGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. on Behalf of Ocugen Stockholders and ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Almonty Industries Inc. Report of Voting Results
Longer-term Data for Kite’s Yescarta in Relapsed or Refractory Follicular Lymphoma Demonstrate ...
Washington Prime Group Commences Voluntary Chapter 11 Financial Restructuring with RSA Supported by ...
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.06.21
Nomad Foods Announces Launch of Senior Secured Notes Offering
07.06.21
Nomad Foods Announces Intention to Refinance its Existing Senior Secured Term Loan Facility
26.05.21
Nomad Foods to Participate in Fireside Chat at 18th Annual dbAccess Global Consumer Virtual Conference