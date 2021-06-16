Nomad Foods Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes Offering and Commitments Received to Refinance Its Existing Senior Secured Term Loan Facility

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Refinancing to refinance part of its existing senior indebtedness, including redeeming the existing €400.0 million aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due 2024 issued by the Issuer (the “ Existing Notes ”), and to pay a portion of the purchase consideration for the Company’s previously announced acquisition of Fortenova Group’s Frozen Food Business Group.

Nomad Foods Limited (“ Nomad Foods ” or the “ Company ”) today announces that Nomad Foods BondCo Plc (the “Issuer”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, has priced its private offering of €750.0 million aggregate principal amount of 2.500% senior secured notes due 2028 (the “ Notes ”). In addition, the Company also announces that it has received commitments to (i) refinance its existing €553 million senior secured term loan facility through a new 7-year term facility due 2028 under its existing senior facility agreement and (ii) upsize its existing revolving credit facility to a new €175 million, 5-year revolving credit facility due 2026 (such refinancing and upsizing, together with the issuance of the Notes, being the “ Refinancing ”).

The Notes and the Company’s obligations in respect of the senior credit facilities (as amended and restated) will be guaranteed and secured on a senior basis by the Company and certain of its subsidiaries.

The Refinancing is expected to close on June 24, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. However, no assurance can be given that the Refinancing will be completed, or, if completed, as to the terms on which it will be completed.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods (NYSE: NOMD) is Europe’s leading frozen food company. The Company’s portfolio of iconic brands, which includes Birds Eye, Findus, Iglo, Aunt Bessie’s and Goodfella’s, have been a part of consumers’ meals for generations, standing for great tasting food that is convenient, high quality and nutritious. Nomad Foods is headquartered in the United Kingdom. Additional information may be found at www.nomadfoods.com

