Intelisys Expands Collaboration Offerings, First to Offer Cisco Webex to Agency Community

Intelisys, a ScanSource (NASDAQ: SCSC) company, and the nation’s leading provider of technology services and solutions, today announced a new, expanded relationship with Cisco. This builds upon a successful 14-year relationship between ScanSource and Cisco. Now, Intelisys sales partners can offer Cisco’s innovative, award-winning Webex portfolio – including calling, meetings, messaging, and select devices – to their agent community customers. Webex complements ScanSource’s longstanding Cisco business by adding Webex solution offerings through an agency model and unlocking new opportunities for growth in UC, cloud, and recurring revenue for the Intelisys agent community.

Webex is a market leader and innovative provider of cloud-based collaboration solutions that include video meetings, calling, messaging, and purpose-built collaboration devices. With over six billion minutes through Webex Cloud Calling every month, Webex innovates hybrid work, and powers an inclusive future of work. The demand for these solutions continues to create growth opportunities for partners.

In 2015, ScanSource recognized the rapidly changing demands of the end-user, and began to make significant investments to prepare partners for the acceleration to cloud and as-a-service models. One of these investments was the acquisition of Intelisys, which brought new routes-to-market and recurring revenue opportunities to ScanSource VARs, while also accelerating Intelisys’ ability to provide continued growth potential for its sales partner community. Today, ScanSource and Intelisys are enabling partners – VARs, agents, and MSPs – to better support their customers so they can consume technology the way they want across complementary routes-to-market, further strengthening the importance of the expanded Cisco and Intelisys master agent relationship.

“Scale, and the opportunity to achieve it, is critical for our partner community,” said Mark Morgan, President, Intelisys. “By adding Cisco to our industry-leading portfolio of providers, which rounds out an already impressive communications and collaboration-as-a-service offering, our ecosystem of agents, resellers, and MSPs can now sell more complete UC&C solutions to their customers and accelerate the adoption of cloud and recurring revenue.”

“Cisco is committed to our partners’ success. Together we have built tremendous success selling solutions through the reseller channel. To democratize access to Webex and meet the needs of smaller customers who want to buy our SaaS solutions, Cisco is excited to team with Intelisys,” said Kristyn Hogan, Head of Global Collaboration Partner Sales, Cisco. “Existing Cisco partners can easily add the agency route to market to their collaboration strategy, and agents can now offer Webex to their customers.”

