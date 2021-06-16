checkAd

Cutera Announces Renewal of Distribution Agreement with ZO Skin Health

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR) (“Cutera” or the “Company”), a leading provider of laser and other energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners worldwide, today announced that it has renewed its agreement with ZO Skin Health to be the exclusive distributor of ZO’s skincare products in Japan. The initial term of the new agreement spans three years from the effective date of June 15, 2021, with annual renewal options for Cutera in each of the two years following the initial three-year period.

Dave Mowry, Chief Executive Officer of Cutera, Inc., said, “We are pleased to continue our strong relationship with ZO Skin Health. Together, we have meaningfully grown the ZO skincare business while increasing the overall Cutera footprint across Japan. Cutera is excited to continue this mutually beneficial relationship for the next several years.”

About Cutera

Brisbane, California-based Cutera is a leading provider of laser and other energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners worldwide. Since 1998, Cutera has been developing innovative, easy-to-use products that enable physicians and other qualified practitioners to offer safe and effective aesthetic treatments to their patients. For more information, call 1-888-4CUTERA or visit www.cutera.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release, other than purely historical information, are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). These statements include, but are not limited to, Cutera’s plans, objectives, strategies, financial performance and outlook, product launches and performance, trends, prospects or future events and involve known and unknown risks that are difficult to predict. As a result, our actual financial results, performance, achievements or prospects may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “may,” “could,” “seek,” “guidance,” “predict,” “potential,” “likely,” “believe,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “intend,” “forecast,” “foresee” or variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current, preliminary expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which may cause Cutera's actual results to differ materially from the statements contained herein. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, and stockholders should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. There are a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors, many of which are beyond our control, that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including those described in the “Risk Factors” section of Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, the Registration Statement on Form S-8 and other documents filed from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission by Cutera. All information in this press release is as of the date of its release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Cutera undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the date they were made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

