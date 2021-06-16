checkAd

Thomas P. Slavin, M.D., Named Chief Medical Officer for Myriad Genetics

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.06.2021, 22:05  |  37   |   |   

Dr. Slavin Brings Deep Clinical, Academic and Industry Experience to New Role

SALT LAKE CITY, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, today announced that it has named Thomas P. Slavin Jr. (T.J.), M.D., FACMG, DABMD, chief medical officer of the company. He will report directly to Nicole Lambert, president of Myriad Genetic Laboratories.

In his new role, Dr. Slavin will apply deep clinical and scientific expertise, combined with proven leadership and experience in precision medicine, to further elevate Myriad’s portfolio of genetic tests spanning oncology, women’s health and mental health. Previously, Dr. Slavin served as senior vice president of Medical Affairs for Oncology at Myriad Genetics.

“We are fortunate to have a widely recognized expert with T.J.’s credentials and ability to collaborate across healthcare, from large academic institutions to private practice groups to research organizations,” said Lambert. “T.J. has dedicated his career to helping patients benefit from genetic services. His breadth of experience in research, clinical services, and guideline committees aligns directly with our goal of making genetic testing more accessible and inclusive.”

“This is a pivotal time at Myriad Genetics and in the fast-growing field of genetic testing and precision medicine. I look forward to building on the strong foundation of best-in-class science and clinical support that have always been at the heart of Myriad and our commitment to healthcare,” said Dr. Slavin.

Dr. Slavin is triple-board-certified in clinical genetics, molecular diagnostics and pediatrics. Prior to joining Myriad Genetics in March 2020, he served as assistant professor in the departments of Medical Oncology & Therapeutics Research and Population Sciences at City of Hope National Medical Center. He has served on National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) committees for both the genetics of and screening for colorectal cancer. He also served on three ClinGen expert working group committees for variant classification of breast, gastrointestinal and ovarian cancer predisposition genes.

