checkAd

Sprout Social Announces Appointment of Thomas Stanley to Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.06.2021, 22:10  |  26   |   |   

CHICAGO, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprout Social, Inc. (“Sprout Social” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SPT), an industry-leading provider of cloud-based social media management software, today announced that Thomas Stanley, Chief Revenue Officer at Tanium, will be joining their board of directors, effective June 16, 2021.

“Thomas has been an exceptional leader in the technology industry for more than two decades and we’re excited for him to bring his deep sales, go-to-market strategy and partnership experience to our board,” said Justyn Howard, CEO of Sprout Social. “As Sprout continues to accelerate our growth, his perspective and expertise will help us continue to capture the opportunity in front of us.”

As the Chief Revenue Officer at Tanium, Stanley is responsible for Tanium’s overall revenue operations, go-to-market strategy, global sales organization, channel and strategic partnerships, and customer engagement. Prior to Tanium, Stanley held senior sales leadership roles at NetApp, SGI and IBM. A passionate advocate for education, youth advancement, and diversity and inclusion, Stanley currently serves on the Industry Advisory Board at North Carolina A&T State University, and the boards of the Omega Uplift Foundation and Boys Hope Girls Hope International.

“Sprout’s deep commitment to the voice of the customer—in both product and practice—is what really energizes me about the company,” said Stanley. “Sprout’s fully-integrated platform enables organizations to tap into the power of social media to better understand their customers, markets and competitors, and shape their business strategy. I’m excited to join Sprout's board and help their leadership team accelerate their growth strategy.”

About Sprout Social
Sprout Social offers deep social media listening and analytics, social management, customer care and advocacy solutions to more than 28,000 brands and agencies worldwide. Sprout’s unified platform integrates the power of social throughout every aspect of a business and enables social leaders at every level to extract valuable data and insights that drive their business forward. Headquartered in Chicago, Sprout operates across major social media networks, including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, YouTube and LinkedIn. Learn more at sproutsocial.com.

Availability of Information on Sprout Social’s Website and Social Media Profiles
Investors and others should note that Sprout Social routinely announces material information to investors and the marketplace using U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, press releases, public conference calls, webcasts and the Sprout Social Investors website. We also intend to use the social media profiles listed below as a means of disclosing information about us to our customers, investors and the public. While not all of the information that the Company posts to the Sprout Social Investors website or to social media profiles is of a material nature, some information could be deemed to be material. Accordingly, the Company encourages investors, the media, and others interested in Sprout Social to review the information that it shares at the Investors link located at the bottom of the page on www.sproutsocial.com and to regularly follow our social media profiles. Users may automatically receive email alerts and other information about Sprout Social when enrolling an email address by visiting "Email Alerts" in the "Shareholder Services" section of Sprout Social's Investor website at https://investors.sproutsocial.com/.

Social Media Profiles
www.twitter.com/SproutSocial
www.facebook.com/SproutSocialInc
www.linkedin.com/company/sprout-social-inc-/
www.instagram.com/sproutsocial

Contact
Media:
Kaitlyn Gronek
Sprout Social
Email: pr@sproutsocial.com
Phone: (773) 904-9674

Investors:
Jason Rechel
Sprout Social
Email: jason.rechel@sproutsocial.com
Phone: (773) 570-4892





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sprout Social Announces Appointment of Thomas Stanley to Board of Directors CHICAGO, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Sprout Social, Inc. (“Sprout Social” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SPT), an industry-leading provider of cloud-based social media management software, today announced that Thomas Stanley, Chief Revenue …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Monument Announces Extension to Movement Control Order in Malaysia
Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Convertible Note Exchange and New Issuance
Ketamine One Closes Previously Announced Acquisition of Integrated Rehab and Performance
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
PRESS RELEASE                                         ...
Fairfax India Announces US$105 Million Substantial Issuer Bid
Cal Water Files Updated Water Shortage Contingency Plan, Expands Conservation Program to Support ...
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Voting Results From Annual Meeting of Holders ...
Toll Brothers Announces Cash Dividend
Titel
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Philips issues recall notification* to mitigate potential health risks related to the sound ...
Riot Blockchain Announces May Production and Operations Updates (1) 
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus