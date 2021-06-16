checkAd

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Pharmacokinetic, Tolerability and Safety Results From Phase 1 Trial of STS101 at Multiple Dose Strengths

- All three dose strengths of STS101, administered with improved 2nd-generation nasal delivery device were well-tolerated and achieved target pharmacokinetic profile -

- Initiating SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trial to evaluate STS101 5.2 mg in the acute treatment of migraine attacks -

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: STSA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing STS101 (dihydroergotamine (DHE) nasal powder), a novel investigational therapeutic product candidate for the acute treatment of migraine, today announced positive pharmacokinetic, tolerability and safety results from a Phase 1 trial of STS101. The Phase 1 data showed that all three dose strengths (5.2 mg and two higher dose strengths) administered with Satsuma’s improved second-generation nasal delivery device were well-tolerated and achieved the target pharmacokinetic profile. Based on results from this Phase 1 trial and other data, including preliminary results to date from the ongoing Phase 3 ASCEND long-term, open-label safety trial of STS101 5.2 mg, Satsuma is initiating its SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trial with the 5.2 mg dosage strength of STS101. As previously communicated, top-line results from the SUMMIT trial are expected in the second half of 2022.  

“The totality of data generated in our STS101 development program, including these new Phase 1 data and improved delivered dose results, strongly support evaluating the 5.2 mg dosage strength of STS101 in the upcoming SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trial,” stated John Kollins, Satsuma’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “With the second-generation STS101 device and improved instructions-for-use, we expect subjects in SUMMIT will consistently self-administer the full DHE dose with less variability than in the previous EMERGE Phase 3 trial. We believe these improvements, in combination with the adjustments to the conduct of the trial, should result in STS101 demonstrating robust anti-migraine activity in the SUMMIT trial that could support product approval with differentiated labeling.”

Satsuma has provided further detail on the STS101 development program, including STS101 Phase 1 trial results, preliminary results from the ongoing ASCEND trial, and further details on the design of the SUMMIT trial, in its latest corporate presentation available for download from its website: https://investors.satsumarx.com/events

