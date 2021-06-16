Rover to Participate in the Wells Fargo Virtual ‘Bricks to Clicks’ Digital Conference on June 23, 2021

On February 10, 2021, Rover entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: NEBC) (“Caravel”). Caravel is a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company sponsored by True Wind Capital. The transaction values Rover at an enterprise value of approximately $1.350 billion.

SEATTLE, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Place for Rover, Inc. (“Rover” or the “Company”), the world’s largest online marketplace for pet care, today announced that Co-Founder & CEO Aaron Easterly and CFO Tracy Knox will host a fireside chat at the Wells Fargo ‘Bricks to Clicks’ Digital Conference on June 23, 2021 at 12:40 p.m. ET (9:40 a.m. PT). In addition, management will host virtual one-on-one and small group meetings with institutional investors during the conference. The live presentation can be accessed her e .

About Rover

Founded in 2011 and based in Seattle, Rover is the world’s largest network of five-star pet sitters and dog walkers. Rover connects dog and cat owners with pet care whenever they need it. Millions of services have been booked on Rover, including pet sitting, dog walking, in-home boarding, drop-in visits, doggy day care, and grooming in select markets.

Rover makes it easier for people to have pet love in their lives through the Rover Guarantee, 24/7 support, vet consultations, and GPS walk mapping. And by sharing expertise on TheDogPeople.com, a trusted resource for millions of dog and cat parents worldwide, Rover provides tips and articles that delight, inform, and enhance the bond between people and their pets. To learn more about Rover, please visit http://www.rover.com.

About True Wind Capital

True Wind Capital is a San Francisco-based private equity firm focused on investing in leading technology companies. True Wind has a broad investing mandate, with deep industry expertise across software, data analytics, tech-enabled services, internet, financial technology, and hardware. Rover will be True Wind’s 8th platform investment.

About Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp.

Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp (Nasdaq: NEBC) (“Caravel”) is a blank check company sponsored by True Wind and led by Adam H. Clammer and James H. Greene, Jr., who serve as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, respectively, formed for the purpose of partnering with one high-quality technology business. Caravel follows Nebula Acquisition Corporation’s successful merger with Open Lending in June 2020.