Bioventus to Release Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on August 10, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.06.2021, 22:05  |  27   |   |   

DURHAM, N.C., June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bioventus Inc. (Nasdaq: BVS) (“Bioventus” or the “Company”), a global leader in innovations for active healing, today announced that second quarter of fiscal year 2021 financial results will be released after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10, 2021.

Management will host a conference call to discuss its financial results and provide a business update, with a question and answer session, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on August 10, 2021. Those who would like to participate may dial 844-945-2085 (442-268-1266 for international callers) and provide access code 1650599. A live webcast of the call and any accompanying materials will also be provided on the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.bioventus.com/.

The webcast will be archived on the Company’s website at https://ir.bioventus.com/ and available for replay until August 10, 2022.

About Bioventus
Bioventus delivers clinically proven, cost-effective products that help people heal quickly and safely. Its mission is to make a difference by helping patients resume and enjoy active lives. The Innovations for Active Healing from Bioventus include offerings for pain treatment & joint preservation, restorative therapies and bone graft substitutes. Built on a commitment to high quality standards, evidence-based medicine and strong ethical behavior, Bioventus is a trusted partner for physicians worldwide. For more information, visit www.bioventus.com, and follow the Company on LinkedIn and Twitter. Bioventus and the Bioventus logo are registered trademarks of Bioventus LLC.

Investor Inquiries:
Mike Piccinino, CFA, IRC
Westwicke/ICR
Investor.relations@bioventus.com  

Media Contact:
Thomas Hill
919-474-6715
thomas.hill@bioventusglobal.com





