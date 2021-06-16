Bioventus to Release Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on August 10, 2021

DURHAM, N.C., June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bioventus Inc. (Nasdaq: BVS) (“Bioventus” or the “Company”), a global leader in innovations for active healing, today announced that second quarter of fiscal year 2021 financial results will be released after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10, 2021.



Management will host a conference call to discuss its financial results and provide a business update, with a question and answer session, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on August 10, 2021. Those who would like to participate may dial 844-945-2085 (442-268-1266 for international callers) and provide access code 1650599. A live webcast of the call and any accompanying materials will also be provided on the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.bioventus.com/.